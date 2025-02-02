Drunken youths ‘hell-bent’ on causing trouble force closure of Dundee teen rave

A group of drunken youths “hell-bent” on causing trouble brought a Dundee teen rave to a chaotic end.

The Young Team event at Fat Sams nightclub came to abrupt close on Friday night after “significant disturbances” outside the venue.

Designed exclusively for 14-17-year-olds, Young Team Dundee promised to give teens the chance to enjoy a rave in an alcohol-free environment.

However, Friday’s event at the South Ward Road venue was disturbed by several youths, said to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol, who started fighting on the street.

Parent describes ‘absolute carnage’ outside Fat Sams teen rave event

A spokesperson for Fat Sams said of the closure of the event: “This decision was made after a number of youths, who were refused entry due to being under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, gathered in increasing numbers outside the venue.

“As the evening progressed, this group caused significant disturbances, raising concerns for members of the public, our venue staff, and staff from nearby establishments.

“Due to the escalating situation, venue management contacted police to intervene and remove these individuals from the area.”

A concerned parent – who did not want to be named – contacted The Courier after the event.

He described the scene outside the venue as “absolute carnage”, with large groups of drunk teens fighting.

He said: “Several police cars and an ambulance were at the scene when I was picking up my son on Friday night.

“There were loads of drunk youngsters on the street – several of whom appeared to be on drugs.

“The whole event was an accident waiting to happen.

“As someone worried about the event in the first place I think they were asking for trouble.”

All future Fat Sams Under-17s events cancelled

The Young Team event was organised by an external promoter – who has successfully hosted similar events in other cities without incident.

Fat Sams has, however, cancelled all future under-17s events, including one planned for February 28.

The South Ward Road venue added: “A number of youths who arrived intoxicated or under the influence of drugs appeared intent on causing disruption, ultimately spoiling the night for those who had attended in good spirits.

“Regrettably, due to the actions of this group, the venue has now taken the decision to cancel all future under-17s events that were planned for the city.”

They added: “In line with protocol for all events at our venue, patrons were searched on arrival for illegal substances and weapons.

“These searches led to a number of items being confiscated from these young teens, and their admittance was refused.”

Drunken youths ‘hell-bent’ on causing trouble outside Fat Sams

“It saddens us that a small group of rowdy, drunken youths outwith the club, hell-bent on causing trouble, have ruined future events for so many well-behaved local young people and given a bad reflection of the city.

“We would like to thank our staff, security team, and police for their swift response in ensuring the safety of our guests and the wider community.”

A police spokesperson said: “Around 8.20pm on Friday January 31, we were made aware of a large group of youths gathering at a premises at South Ward Road, Dundee.

“Officers attended and the group dispersed.”

EastEnders tough-guy Craig Fairbrass spoke to The Courier ahead of his appearance at Fat Sams next week