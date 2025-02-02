Drunken youths ‘hell-bent’ on causing trouble force closure of Dundee teen rave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drunken youths ‘hell-bent’ on causing trouble force closure of Dundee teen rave

Police were called to the under 17s event at Fat Sams on Friday.

By Andrew Robson
Fat Sams on South Ward Road.
A group of drunken youths “hell-bent” on causing trouble brought a Dundee teen rave to a chaotic end.

The Young Team event at Fat Sams nightclub came to abrupt close on Friday night after “significant disturbances” outside the venue.

Designed exclusively for 14-17-year-olds, Young Team Dundee promised to give teens the chance to enjoy a rave in an alcohol-free environment.

However, Friday’s event at the South Ward Road venue was disturbed by several youths, said to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol, who started fighting on the street.

Parent describes ‘absolute carnage’ outside Fat Sams teen rave event

A spokesperson for Fat Sams said of the closure of the event: “This decision was made after a number of youths, who were refused entry due to being under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, gathered in increasing numbers outside the venue.

“As the evening progressed, this group caused significant disturbances, raising concerns for members of the public, our venue staff, and staff from nearby establishments.

“Due to the escalating situation, venue management contacted police to intervene and remove these individuals from the area.”

The Young Team event was shut early At Fat Sams
A concerned parent – who did not want to be named – contacted The Courier after the event.

He described the scene outside the venue as “absolute carnage”, with large groups of drunk teens fighting.

He said: “Several police cars and an ambulance were at the scene when I was picking up my son on Friday night.

“There were loads of drunk youngsters on the street – several of whom appeared to be on drugs.

“The whole event was an accident waiting to happen.

“As someone worried about the event in the first place I think they were asking for trouble.”

All future Fat Sams Under-17s events cancelled

The Young Team event was organised by an external promoter – who has successfully hosted similar events in other cities without incident.

Fat Sams has, however, cancelled all future under-17s events, including one planned for February 28.

The South Ward Road venue added: “A number of youths who arrived intoxicated or under the influence of drugs appeared intent on causing disruption, ultimately spoiling the night for those who had attended in good spirits.

The nightclub has cancelled all future under-17 events.
“Regrettably, due to the actions of this group, the venue has now taken the decision to cancel all future under-17s events that were planned for the city.”

They added: “In line with protocol for all events at our venue, patrons were searched on arrival for illegal substances and weapons.

“These searches led to a number of items being confiscated from these young teens, and their admittance was refused.”

“It saddens us that a small group of rowdy, drunken youths outwith the club, hell-bent on causing trouble, have ruined future events for so many well-behaved local young people and given a bad reflection of the city.

“We would like to thank our staff, security team, and police for their swift response in ensuring the safety of our guests and the wider community.”

A police spokesperson said: “Around 8.20pm on Friday January 31, we were made aware of a large group of youths gathering at a premises at South Ward Road, Dundee.

“Officers attended and the group dispersed.”

EastEnders tough-guy Craig Fairbrass spoke to The Courier ahead of his appearance at Fat Sams next week

Conversation