Bathroom fire forces evacuation of Dundee city centre McDonald’s

The McDonald’s restaurant in Dundee city centre has had to be evacuated after a bathroom fire.

Two appliances made their way to the Reform Street restaurant just before 9am on Sunday following reports of a fire in the female bathroom.

Staff swiftly extinguished the blaze after customers were evacuated from the restaurant.

A customer at the scene said staff spotted smoke coming from the bathroom and swiftly raised the alarm.

He said: “I’d just walked into McDonald’s when staff had were telling everyone to evacuate.

“Apparently there was a small fire in one of the upstairs bathrooms.

“Firefighters arrived at the scene soon after and quickly dealt with it.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to Reform Street in Dundee at 8.45 am on Sunday.

“Two appliances from Blackness Road were sent to the scene.

“The fire was quickly extinguished in the female bathroom of the restaurant.”

