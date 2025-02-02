Bathroom fire forces evacuation of Dundee city centre McDonald’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bathroom fire forces evacuation of Dundee city centre McDonald’s

Two appliances were sent to the restaurant on Sunday morning.

By Andrew Robson
Two appliances raced to the restaurant on Reform Street.
Two appliances raced to the restaurant on Reform Street. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

The McDonald’s restaurant in Dundee city centre has had to be evacuated after a bathroom fire.

Two appliances made their way to the Reform Street restaurant just before 9am on Sunday following reports of a fire in the female bathroom.

Staff swiftly extinguished the blaze after customers were evacuated from the restaurant.

A customer at the scene said staff spotted smoke coming from the bathroom and swiftly raised the alarm.

Customers were evacuated from the restaurant.
Customers were evacuated from the restaurant. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

He said: “I’d just walked into McDonald’s when staff had were telling everyone to evacuate.

“Apparently there was a small fire in one of the upstairs bathrooms.

“Firefighters arrived at the scene soon after and quickly dealt with it.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to Reform Street in Dundee at 8.45 am on Sunday.

“Two appliances from Blackness Road were sent to the scene.

“The fire was quickly extinguished in the female bathroom of the restaurant.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. 

Conversation