Man, 28, taken to hospital after being hit by Dundee United supporters’ bus in Kilmarnock

A 28-year-old man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a Dundee United supporters’ bus in Kilmarnock.

Emergency services closed John Finnie Street in the Ayrshire town at about 5.05pm on Saturday following a crash between a bus and a pedestrian.

The man was taken to Crosshouse Hospital for treatment following the incident.

His condition is unknown at this time.

The collision involved an Xplore Dundee bus on hire to supporters for the Tangerines’ clash with Kilmarnock.

A spokesperson for Xplore Dundee said: “We can confirm one of our vehicles was involved in an incident involving a pedestrian in Kilmarnock around 5pm on Saturday.

“Police and other emergency services attended the incident and one person was taken to hospital for treatment for what was believed to be an ankle injury.”

A police spokesperson added: “John Finnie Street in Kilmarnock has reopened following a crash involving a bus and a pedestrian that happened on Saturday.

“Emergency services attended and the pedestrian, a 28-year-old man, was taken to Crosshouse Hospital.

“Motorists are thanked for their patience.”