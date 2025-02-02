Man, 28, taken to hospital after being hit by Dundee United supporters’ bus in Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 28, taken to hospital after being hit by Dundee United supporters’ bus in Kilmarnock

Emergency services scrambled to the scene in the Ayrshire town.

By Andrew Robson
John Finnie Street in Kilmarnock was closed following the collision.
John Finnie Street in Kilmarnock was closed after a 28-year-old man was hit by a Dundee United supporters' bus. Image: Google

A 28-year-old man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a Dundee United supporters’ bus in Kilmarnock.

Emergency services closed John Finnie Street in the Ayrshire town at about 5.05pm on Saturday following a crash between a bus and a pedestrian.

The man was taken to Crosshouse Hospital for treatment following the incident.

His condition is unknown at this time.

The collision involved an Xplore Dundee bus on hire to supporters for the Tangerines’ clash with Kilmarnock.

Dundee United supporters’ bus involved in Kilmarnock crash

A spokesperson for Xplore Dundee said: “We can confirm one of our vehicles was involved in an incident involving a pedestrian in Kilmarnock around 5pm on Saturday.

“Police and other emergency services attended the incident and one person was taken to hospital for treatment for what was believed to be an ankle injury.”

A police spokesperson added: “John Finnie Street in Kilmarnock has reopened following a crash involving a bus and a pedestrian that happened on Saturday.

“Emergency services attended and the pedestrian, a 28-year-old man, was taken to Crosshouse Hospital.

“Motorists are thanked for their patience.”

