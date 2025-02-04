Balgillo Heights: How did bid to build Broughty Ferry housing scheme become decade-long battle?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Balgillo Heights: How did bid to build Broughty Ferry housing scheme become decade-long battle?

Kirkwood Homes were hoping to expand the Balgillo Heights development, which already has around 250 houses, but an appeal was refused last month.

Kirkwood Homes development at Balgillo Heights, Broughty Ferry.
Kirkwood Homes development at Balgillo Heights, Broughty Ferry.
By Laura Devlin

The latest plans to expand a Broughty Ferry housing development will not go ahead after the Scottish Government dismissed an appeal seeking to overturn the council’s refusal to grant planning permission.

Kirkwood Homes was looking to build an additional 38 homes at Balgillo Heights.

The development, built on land south of Linlathen Grove, already has around 250 properties.

However, Dundee councillors refused the expansion plans last August citing concerns the development failed to meet the needs of residents living in the scheme.

Kirkwood subsequently appealed to Holyrood seeking to reverse the council’s refusal but the reporter assigned to the case determined there was no justification to allow the expansion.

Bosses say they are now reviewing the next steps for the site.

The decision is the latest chapter in an almost decade-long saga which has seen multiple applications submitted, refused, and appealed.

The Courier takes a look at how we got here.

Plans first unveiled nine years ago

Plans for the Balgillo Heights development first emerged in May 2016 when Kirkwood lodged an application with DCC seeking permission to build 150 homes.

However the proposals drew a raft of objections, including one from the Broughty Ferry Community Council.

The group raised concerns about the lack of capacity in local primary schools and the potential for over development.

Councillors subsequently refused to grant planning permission – despite planning chiefs recommending approval – because it did not comply with the local develop plan.

Kirkwood then unsuccessfully appealed to the Scottish Government bidding to overturn rejection.

An impression of how the houses at Balgillo Heights submitted with the 2016 application. Image

In 2018, the developer submitted a revised proposal for the site which again sought planning permission for 150 houses.

And despite being recommend for approval by planning chiefs, councillors once again voted to refuse the proposal.

This sparked fury from Kirkwood bosses, who claimed the decision would drive investors from the city towards neighbouring local authorities instead.

They subsequently won planning permission after an appeal was allowed by the Scottish Government.

One of the stipulations of planning permission, however, was that Kirkwood would pay a financial contribution towards a new primary school for the area.

The development has around 250 houses. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

A further planning application seeking permission to expand the Balgillo Heights development by 100 houses was then lodged with DCC in 2019.

Similar to the previous plans, this was rejected by councillors amid fears it would have a detrimental impact on surrounding areas, including increased pressure on roads and schools

However, the expansion was eventually given the green-light when a Scottish Government appointed reporter overturned the refusal on appeal in 2020.

It was determined the site had capacity for 250 houses and the concerns noted by councillors did not justify refusal of planning permission.

Similar to the previous successful appeal, Kirkwood was required to contribute financially to expanding school provision in Broughty Ferry.

What about the new school?

In August last year, Kirkwood submitted an application to DCC asking them to scrap the previously agreed financial obligation.

Bosses argued the projected pupil roll for Forthill Primary School contradicts the council’s assertion in 2018 that it was nearing capacity.

Forthill Primary School
Forthill Primary School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The developer then took their case to the Scottish Government after the local authority failed to make a decision within the stipulated time frame.

And in January, Holyrood ruled in their favour – meaning the obligation to pay towards education provision in the Ferry is now scrapped.

More from Dundee

The Xplore 17 service in Dundee city centre.
Police launch probe over man 'acting suspiciously' on Dundee bus
Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee thug pushed plug into partner's eye in 15-year campaign of abuse
Police Scotland led the multi-agency investigation in Kirkcaldy.
Boy, 14, caught with firearm during Fife police stop-and-search
Customers were evacuated from the restaurant.
Three girls aged 11 and 12 charged after Dundee McDonald's fire
The Royal Arch on Brook Street in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Iconic Broughty Ferry pub has new owner - and it's a familiar face for…
5
The roof of the van has been ripped off after hitting the bridge on St Vincent Street. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Roof ripped off van after crashing into Broughty Ferry rail bridge
Martel Maxwell highlighted the Raac issue for a TV feature. Image: Morning Live/BBC
Martel Maxwell highlights Dundee Raac issue on BBC show
Billy Pirie DFC
Wife's poignant tribute to Dundee FC legend Billy Pirie who has died
3
Aboyne Avenue in Douglas, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Man, 19, charged over 'thefts, fraud and fireraising' in Dundee and Fife
Steven Greig was found guilty of murder at Dundee High Court. Image: Police Scotland
Key evidence that secured Dundee taxi driver killer's conviction – and 'rare situation' cited…

Conversation