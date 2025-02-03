Man, 19, charged over ‘thefts, fraud and fireraising’ in Dundee and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 19, charged over ‘thefts, fraud and fireraising’ in Dundee and Fife

The crimes are alleged to have taken place over a 12-day period.

By James Simpson
Aboyne Avenue in Douglas, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Aboyne Avenue in Douglas, Dundee. Image: Google Street View

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with thefts, fraud and fireraising over a 12-day period in Dundee and Fife.

Police investigated the series of incidents between January 15 and 26.

The teenager is due to appear in court on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of thefts, fraud and wilful fireraising in the Dundee and Fife areas.

“The incidents happened between Wednesday January 15 and Sunday January 26.

“They included the theft of cars, car keys and bank cards in the Dykes of Gray and Broughty Ferry area of Dundee and wilful fireraising on Aboyne Avenue, Dundee as well as the theft of two cars, car keys and various items of property on Crawford Avenue, Gauldry and Sandyhill, Tayport.

“The man is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.”

