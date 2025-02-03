Man, 19, charged over ‘thefts, fraud and fireraising’ in Dundee and Fife

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with thefts, fraud and fireraising over a 12-day period in Dundee and Fife.

Police investigated the series of incidents between January 15 and 26.

The teenager is due to appear in court on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of thefts, fraud and wilful fireraising in the Dundee and Fife areas.

“The incidents happened between Wednesday January 15 and Sunday January 26.

“They included the theft of cars, car keys and bank cards in the Dykes of Gray and Broughty Ferry area of Dundee and wilful fireraising on Aboyne Avenue, Dundee as well as the theft of two cars, car keys and various items of property on Crawford Avenue, Gauldry and Sandyhill, Tayport.

“The man is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.”