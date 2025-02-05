Discovery Festival Dundee: All we know so far about Ocean Colour Scene Waterfront gig

Dundee is set for a big summer of music with another major gig announced for the city.

Music fans will flock to Slesor Gardens for Discovery Festival featuring several indie acts.

It takes place the day before 80s Calling! featuring the likes of The Human League.

Here is everything we know so far about Discovery Festival.

When is Discovery Festival?

Discovery Festival will take place on Friday July 25.

A spokesperson for organiser Liz Hobbs Group said: “We are certain this is going to be a great evening with fans who not only remember the artists the first time around but also newer fans who can’t wait to sing along to some incredible indie classics.

“We can’t wait for Dundee to enjoy a fantastic weekend of music.”

What is the venue?

Slessor Gardens is the venue for the event.

A map has been released showing the general layout of Slessor Gardens for the event, though this is subject to change.

What is the line-up for Discovery Festival?

The full line-up for the festival is as follows:

Ocean Colour Scene The Fratellis White Lies Cammy Barnes



When are tickets on sale and how much are they?

Tickets go on general sale on Friday February 7 at 10am via Ticketmaster and Eventim.

General admission tickets cost £55 plus booking fee.

Hospitality packages and VIP upgrades are also available/

Accessible tickets are available directly from Ticketmaster

Are there any banned items at Discovery Festival?

The following items have been banned from the event:

Food (except for those with special medical or dietary needs)

Glass items (except small perfume bottles)

Camping chairs, folding chairs, gazebos and picnic blankets

Professional cameras, video cameras and audio recording devices

Animals (except assistance dogs)

Audience members are advised not to bring a bag.

If necessary, a bag no larger than an A4 sheet of paper will be allowed.

A strict no re-entry policy will also be in place.