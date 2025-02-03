Roof ripped off van after crashing into Broughty Ferry rail bridge

The roof of a van has been ripped off after it crashed into a railway bridge in Broughty Ferry.

St Vincent Street is shut following the collision, which happened just after noon on Monday.

Dramatic images show a large section of the van’s roof has been sliced off with debris on the road.

An eyewitness told The Courier that motorists were being diverted along Brook Street.

Some drivers have been using St Vincent Street to avoid ongoing roadworks in Broughty Ferry.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.05pm on Monday, we received a report that a lorry struck a rail bridge at St Vincent Street, Brought Ferry.

“The road is closed to allow for recovery.”

No injuries have been reported at the scene and trains are running as normal.

The bridge has been the scene of multiple crashes involving high vehicles over the years.