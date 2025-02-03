Dundee Roof ripped off van after crashing into Broughty Ferry rail bridge St Vincent Street is closed following the collision. By Finn Nixon & Ben MacDonald February 3 2025, 2:07pm February 3 2025, 2:07pm Share Roof ripped off van after crashing into Broughty Ferry rail bridge Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5174510/roof-ripped-off-van-broughty-ferry-bridge/ Copy Link The roof of the van has been ripped off after hitting the bridge on St Vincent Street. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson The roof of a van has been ripped off after it crashed into a railway bridge in Broughty Ferry. St Vincent Street is shut following the collision, which happened just after noon on Monday. Dramatic images show a large section of the van’s roof has been sliced off with debris on the road. Police have closed the road. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson The back of the van has suffered significant damage. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson An eyewitness told The Courier that motorists were being diverted along Brook Street. Some drivers have been using St Vincent Street to avoid ongoing roadworks in Broughty Ferry. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.05pm on Monday, we received a report that a lorry struck a rail bridge at St Vincent Street, Brought Ferry. Debris fom the crash. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson Workers and police at the scene. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson “The road is closed to allow for recovery.” No injuries have been reported at the scene and trains are running as normal. The bridge has been the scene of multiple crashes involving high vehicles over the years.