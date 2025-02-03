Three girls aged 11 and 12 charged after Dundee McDonald’s fire

Three girls have been charged in connection with a fire in the toilets of a McDonald’s in Dundee city centre.

Two 11-year-olds and a 12-year-old were charged with allegedly setting the blaze deliberately at the Reform Street fast food outlet on Sunday.

Emergency services responded to the incident at around 9am.

The restaurant was evacuated and a staff were able to extinguish the fire before firefighters arrived on the scene.

There was no damage to the branch but it was closed for a short time.

Two crews sent to McDonald’s toilet fire

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called to Reform Street in Dundee at 8.45am on Sunday.

“Two appliances from Blackness Road were sent to the scene.

“The fire was quickly extinguished in the female bathroom of the restaurant.”

The three girls will be reported to the Youth Justice Assessor.