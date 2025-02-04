Police launch probe over man ‘acting suspiciously’ on Dundee bus

Police have launched an investigation over reports of a man “acting suspiciously” on a Dundee bus.

Officers were contacted following an incident on the Xplore Dundee 17 service on January 27.

It is understood a young female passenger raised concerns about the man’s behaviour as the bus travelled through Whitfield.

Among the claims is that the man told his fellow passenger she had to climb over him to get off the bus.

Police are now looking into whether there was any criminality.

A spokesperson said: “We received a report of a man acting suspiciously on a bus on Monday January 27 in the Berwick Drive area of Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for Xplore Dundee said: “We were not made aware of this incident at the time but Xplore Dundee will provide any assistance it can to Police Scotland as they investigate this matter.”