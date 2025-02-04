Dundee Driver charged after van crashes into Broughty Ferry rail bridge The roof of the van was sliced off after it collided with the low bridge. By Finn Nixon February 4 2025, 11:29am February 4 2025, 11:29am Share Driver charged after van crashes into Broughty Ferry rail bridge Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5175249/driver-charged-van-broughty-ferry-bridge-crash/ Copy Link Large sections of the back of the van were torn off during the crash. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson A driver has been charged after a van crashed into a rail bridge in Broughty Ferry. The vehicle hit the bridge on St Vincent Street on Monday afternoon. Several panels from the back of the van were torn off during the collision, covering the road in debris. The road was shut for several hours. There were no injuries reported. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following a road crash on St Vincent Street, Broughty Ferry on Monday, the driver has been charged in connection with a road traffic offence. “A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”