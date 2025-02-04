Driver charged after van crashes into Broughty Ferry rail bridge

A driver has been charged after a van crashed into a rail bridge in Broughty Ferry.

The vehicle hit the bridge on St Vincent Street on Monday afternoon.

Several panels from the back of the van were torn off during the collision, covering the road in debris.

The road was shut for several hours.

There were no injuries reported.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following a road crash on St Vincent Street, Broughty Ferry on Monday, the driver has been charged in connection with a road traffic offence.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”