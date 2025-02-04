Dundee doggy detectives sniff out 9,000 illicit cigarettes and ‘oversized’ vapes

A pair of doggy detectives have helped sniff out thousands of illicit cigarettes and “oversized” vapes in Dundee.

Several shops in the city were targeted in an operation led by Dundee City Council Trading Standards and HMRC.

Sniffer dogs Boo and Rose, from Consumer Protection Dogs UK, also joined the effort in the city.

It led to nearly 9,000 illicit cigarettes and 1,750g of tobacco being seized, along with 42 non-compliant “oversized” vapes.

Councillor Heather Anderson, the council’s climate, environment and biodiversity convener, said: “I commend our Trading Standards team for all their work in this area which helps to protect our city’s communities from harm.

“Officers will continue to play a part in preventing illegal tobacco from being sold from local shops.”

Consumers who want to report instances of illicit tobacco sales can contact Trading Standards on 0808 164 6000.