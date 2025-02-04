Dundee doggy detectives sniff out 9,000 illicit cigarettes and ‘oversized’ vapes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee doggy detectives sniff out 9,000 illicit cigarettes and ‘oversized’ vapes

Boo and Rose visited several shops as part of the operation.

By James Simpson
Boo and Rose helped during the raids. Image: Dundee City Council
A pair of doggy detectives have helped sniff out thousands of illicit cigarettes and “oversized” vapes in Dundee.

Several shops in the city were targeted in an operation led by Dundee City Council Trading Standards and HMRC.

Sniffer dogs Boo and Rose, from Consumer Protection Dogs UK, also joined the effort in the city.

It led to nearly 9,000 illicit cigarettes and 1,750g of tobacco being seized, along with 42 non-compliant “oversized” vapes.

Rose with some of the seized goods. Image: Dundee City Council

Councillor Heather Anderson, the council’s climate, environment and biodiversity convener, said: “I commend our Trading Standards team for all their work in this area which helps to protect our city’s communities from harm.

“Officers will continue to play a part in preventing illegal tobacco from being sold from local shops.”

Consumers who want to report instances of illicit tobacco sales can contact Trading Standards on 0808 164 6000.

