Car crashes into wall outside block of flats in Dundee

A car has crashed into a wall outside a block of flats in Dundee.

Police were called to the scene on Strathmore Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

The front end of the silver car was left badly damaged.

Part of the wall at the entrance to the flats has been left as a pile of rubble.

The car has since been removed by a recovery truck.

One onlooker described the scene as a “bit of a mess”.

A woman who lives in the block, who did not want to be named, said: “This is the fourth time something like this has happened within a year.

“The last one was a van that nearly went right through my wall.

“I’m going to have to call Hillcrest to come and clean up the mess.

“It’s not safe for the public to walk past.

“There’s also folk in the building with dogs and it won’t be safe for them either.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.