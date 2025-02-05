Dunfermline teacher reunited with man he rescued from Dundee boat crash 60 years on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline teacher reunited with man he rescued from Dundee boat crash 60 years on

Ian Lindsay helped save three members of the same family, including a young Grant Sword, on Broughty Ferry beach.

By Neil Henderson
L-R Grant Sword, Ian Lindsay, Keir Sword.
Grant Sword - who was rescued from the boat - with former lifeguard Ian Lindsay and Keir Sword, who helped set up the reunion. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A retired Dunfermline teacher has been reunited with a man he saved from a Dundee speedboat crash for the first time – 60 years on.

Grant Sword was among four children and two adults thrown from the vessel off Broughty Ferry in July 1965.

Ian Lindsay was working as a lifeguard on the beach at the time and leapt into action to help pull the six – including Grant, his dad Bill and brother Neil – to safety.

A report in The Courier the following day told how the dramatic incident had unfolded.

It said the people on board the boat had been “catapulted” into the water, leaving Grant, seven, Neil, nine, and Bill clinging to the upturned vessel.

Dunfermline man’s heroics after Broughy Ferry boat crash

The two other children stayed afloat by holding onto a seat.

However, the second adult, Alex Stewart – who was fully clothed and a poor swimmer – was in danger of drowning.

The report told how Ian pulled Alex back to the surface before grabbing the Sword family and guiding them to a nearby rescue boat.

All six people were saved thanks to his actions.

Now, Ian has been reunited with Grant for the first time since that fateful day in 1965, along with other members of the Sword family.

Ian Lindsay.
Ian helped save six people from the boat crash. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Ian – an art student in Dundee at the time, who went on to work as a teacher at St Columba’s High School in Dunfermline for 32 years – insists he was only doing his job.

He said: “I didn’t have time to think – I just dived straight in and swam 60 or 70 metres out to where they were.

“It was the first time the boat had been out and the bottom had burst and flooded the thing.

“I got all the press coverage at the time but a girl called Kay Jackson who was on the beach also swam out to help save the passengers.

“She really deserves credit too and I always wondered what happened to her.”

The Courier newspaper's report of rescue.
The Courier’s report on the rescue. Image: Ian Lindsay
The Courier's image in 1965 of Ian Lindsay (right) with Alex Stewart, one of the people he rescued.
Ian with Alex Stewart, one of the people he rescued. Image: Ian Lindsay

The story had all but faded from memory in the intervening years until a chance conversation between Ian’s daughter, Fiona MacGregor, and a friend led to the families meeting – though Bill has since passed away.

Ian said: “By pure chance, my daughter’s friend knew someone with the same name (Sword) and contacted them to ask them if they knew anything about it.

“Incredibly, my daughter’s friend just happened to know Keir, the brother of Grant Sword, one of the boys I’d rescued that day.

‘Amazing’ reunion with family 60 years after boat rescue

“Keir hadn’t been born in 1965 and wouldn’t have even existed had his father not been rescued.

“It is amazing to be put back in touch with that event and those people involved after so long.”

At a lunch between the families, Ian was presented with an album of photos showing the many Sword family members who were only following because of his heroics that day.

Ian met members of the Sword family at a lunch. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

In turn, Ian gave Grant his bronze cross lifesaver’s medal that had allowed him to be a lifeguard.

Ian added: “It is incredible after all this time.

“I had occasionally wondered what had become of those six people in the water that day.

“Now we are firm friends connected by an incident all those years ago.”

Conversation