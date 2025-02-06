‘More warnings needed’ after latest Broughty Ferry railway bridge collision

Dundee transport chiefs are to write to Network Rail to ask if more can be done to prevent crashes at a Broughty Ferry railway bridge.

Earlier this week St Vincent Street was shut following a collision involving a van.

The roof of the vehicle was ripped off after it crashed into the bridge on Monday afternoon.

The driver was subsequently charged.

But the St Vincent Street bridge has been the scene of multiple crashes involving high vehicles over the years.

In December 2023, a delivery driver was given a fixed penalty notice after crashing his van into the structure, causing debris to fall onto the road.

And in November 2020, a truck became wedged under the bridge – prompting Network Rail to issue a reminder to drivers to check the height of their vehicle.

It has now been suggested more signs, markings or technology should be introduced, alongside the “low bridge” and height restriction warnings already on the bridge.

Council chiefs to submit Network Rail query

Following the latest crash, Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan contacted local authority transport chief Ewan MacNaughton to query if additional measures are needed to address the problem.

Mr MacNaughton has since confirmed he will direct the city engineer to enquire with Network Rail.

This, he said, was to establish if the bridge is “identified for any form of improvement, be it physical or technology based intervention, or forming part of a behaviour change programme”.

Speaking on the issue, Councillor Duncan said that whilst it is the responsibility of drivers to note the height of the bridge, additional measures could be implemented to improve safety.

He added: “It’s not the first time this has happened and there are consequences”.

“Off the top of my head, I can think of three or four times it has happened over the last ten years or so.

“Maybe if we look to get flashing lights or markings on the road it could help.”

Broughty Ferry locals have also been taking to social media to give their own suggestions on how to tackle the issue.

Writing on Councillor Duncan’s Facebook page, one said: ” Some form of height restriction barrier prior to the bridge, an RSJ or similar with hi-vis markings would do it.

“You can’t trust people to observe signage but you can engineer out the problem.”

Another wrote: “Perhaps a flashing solar sign showing height restriction instead of the normal one showing.”

Network Rail has been contacted for comment.