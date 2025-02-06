‘More warnings needed’ after latest Broughty Ferry railway bridge collision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

‘More warnings needed’ after latest Broughty Ferry railway bridge collision

The St Vincent Street bridge has been the scene of multiple crashes involving high vehicles over the years.  

By Laura Devlin
The St Vincent Street railway bridge already has clear signage. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The St Vincent Street railway bridge already has clear signage. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Dundee transport chiefs are to write to Network Rail to ask if more can be done to prevent crashes at a Broughty Ferry railway bridge.

Earlier this week St Vincent Street was shut following a collision involving a van.

The roof of the vehicle was ripped off after it crashed into the bridge on Monday afternoon.

The driver was subsequently charged.

But the St Vincent Street bridge has been the scene of multiple crashes involving high vehicles over the years.

The roof of the van was ripped off after hitting the bridge on St Vincent Street earlier this week. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson.

In December 2023, a delivery driver was given a fixed penalty notice after crashing his van into the structure, causing debris to fall onto the road.

And in November 2020, a truck became wedged under the bridge – prompting Network Rail to issue a reminder to drivers to check the height of their vehicle.

It has now been suggested more signs, markings or technology should be introduced, alongside the “low bridge” and height restriction warnings already on the bridge.

Council chiefs to submit Network Rail query

Following the latest crash, Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan contacted local authority transport chief Ewan MacNaughton to query if additional measures are needed to address the problem.

Mr MacNaughton has since confirmed he will direct the city engineer to enquire with Network Rail.

This, he said, was to establish if the bridge is “identified for any form of improvement, be it physical or technology based intervention, or forming part of a behaviour change programme”.

Speaking on the issue, Councillor Duncan said that whilst it is the responsibility of drivers to note the height of the bridge, additional measures could be implemented to improve safety.

He added: “It’s not the first time this has happened and there are consequences”.

The St Vincent Street bridge has been the scene of multiple crashes involving high vehicles over the years.

“Off the top of my head, I can think of three or four times it has happened over the last ten years or so.

“Maybe if we look to get flashing lights or markings on the road it could help.”

Broughty Ferry locals have also been taking to social media to give their own suggestions on how to tackle the issue.

Writing on Councillor Duncan’s Facebook page, one said: ” Some form of height restriction barrier prior to the bridge, an RSJ or similar with hi-vis markings would do it.

“You can’t trust people to observe signage but you can engineer out the problem.”

Another wrote: “Perhaps a flashing solar sign showing height restriction instead of the normal one showing.”

Network Rail has been contacted for comment.

More from Dundee

Discovery Festival to take place at Slessor Gardens
How to get cheaper tickets for new Dundee Discovery Festival featuring Ocean Colour Scene
Migration minister Seema Malhotra. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Setback for Dundee University recovery as immigration boss rejects visa plea
2
A chinook helicopter at Leuchars in 2018.
Tayside and Fife residents warned of helicopter activity as Chinooks and Pumas fly out…
The Maker restaurant has closed. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson 03/02/2025
'Shock' as jobs lost by closure of Dundee West End gastropub
L-R Grant Sword, Ian Lindsay, Keir Sword.
Dunfermline teacher reunited with man he rescued from Dundee boat crash 60 years on
The sign at the top of Arklay Street on the right was wrong but the one on the left was up to date. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Confusion as games from 2 months ago advertised on Dundee football parking zone sign
7
Concert at Slessor Gardens
Discovery Festival Dundee: All we know so far about Ocean Colour Scene Waterfront gig
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee planning ahead Picture shows; Friday's and Go, Dundee . Reform Street Dundee . Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Dundee Planning Ahead: £300k makeover for Reform Street unit and RBS facelift
Craig Montague
Raging Dundee dog owner pinned down XL Bully with zombie knife
The car crashed into a wall on Strathmore Avenue in Dundee. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Car crashes into wall outside block of flats in Dundee
4

Conversation