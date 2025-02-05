How to get cheaper tickets for new Dundee Discovery Festival featuring Ocean Colour Scene

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

How to get cheaper tickets for new Dundee Discovery Festival featuring Ocean Colour Scene

Fans can also buy a discounted weekend ticket to get entry to 80s Calling!

Discovery Festival to take place at Slessor Gardens
Tickets for Discovery Festival are available at a discounted price. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald

Fans are being given the chance to buy discounted prices for a new Dundee music festival.

Discovery Festival takes place on July 25, featuring Ocean Colour Scene, The Fratellis, White Lies and Cammy Barnes.

It is the second event to be held at Slessor Gardens that weekend – with artists like  The Human League and ABC performing at 80s Calling! the following day.

Tickets for Discovery Festival go on sale on Friday through Eventim and Ticketmaster.

Cut-price tickets for Discovery Festival

However, fans can already snap up cut-price Discovery Festival tickets via the deals website itison.

Tickets on the site cost £49.50 – giving punters a near-25% discount with general admission tickets costing £64 when a booking fee is included.

Itison is also offering weekend tickets, allowing entry to both Discovery Festival and 80s Calling!

Discounted weekend tickets are priced at £89, with full-price tickets covering both events costing £115.

Ocean Colour Scene at Belladrum 2024
Ocean Colour Scene headline the new festival. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It has not been confirmed how many of the cheaper tickets are on offer but the number sold via itison may be limited.

According to the website, hundreds have already been snapped up.

Both events are being organised by LHG Events, which has been behind several other major concerts at Slessor Gardens over the years.

The Courier has everything you need to know about Discovery Festival including the full line-up, ticket information and a map of the arena.

