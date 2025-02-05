How to get cheaper tickets for new Dundee Discovery Festival featuring Ocean Colour Scene

Fans are being given the chance to buy discounted prices for a new Dundee music festival.

Discovery Festival takes place on July 25, featuring Ocean Colour Scene, The Fratellis, White Lies and Cammy Barnes.

It is the second event to be held at Slessor Gardens that weekend – with artists like The Human League and ABC performing at 80s Calling! the following day.

Tickets for Discovery Festival go on sale on Friday through Eventim and Ticketmaster.

Cut-price tickets for Discovery Festival

However, fans can already snap up cut-price Discovery Festival tickets via the deals website itison.

Tickets on the site cost £49.50 – giving punters a near-25% discount with general admission tickets costing £64 when a booking fee is included.

Itison is also offering weekend tickets, allowing entry to both Discovery Festival and 80s Calling!

Discounted weekend tickets are priced at £89, with full-price tickets covering both events costing £115.

It has not been confirmed how many of the cheaper tickets are on offer but the number sold via itison may be limited.

According to the website, hundreds have already been snapped up.

Both events are being organised by LHG Events, which has been behind several other major concerts at Slessor Gardens over the years.

The Courier has everything you need to know about Discovery Festival including the full line-up, ticket information and a map of the arena.