Merger of four Broughty Ferry churches builds ‘one big community’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Merger of four Broughty Ferry churches builds ‘one big community’

Minister says the congregation is "reaping the benefits" of four local churches uniting to become Broughty Ferry Parish Church.

Elders of Broughty Ferry Parish Church, l to r, Fiona Anderson, Kate Dean, Rev Lorna Tunstall, treasurer Gordon Coupar, and Joyce McIntosh. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Elders of Broughty Ferry Parish Church, l to r, Fiona Anderson, Kate Dean, Rev Lorna Tunstall, treasurer Gordon Coupar, and Joyce McIntosh. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Kirsten Johnson

Kirk congregations and minister numbers have been dwindling for decades, with churches across Scotland forced to close their doors for good.

Determined to continue serving future generations, four Broughty Ferry churches became one at the beginning of 2024.

Broughty Ferry New Kirk (also known as Queen Street East) united with Broughty Ferry St James, Broughty Ferry St Luke’s & Queen Street and Barnhill St Margaret’s to form Broughty Ferry Parish Church.

Now, a year on, the church is reaping the benefits of a larger, unified community.

A greater number of parishioners means more people to share volunteering responsibilities but also a lot more “good ideas”, Reverend Lorna Tunstall told The Courier.

Events are no longer replicated in each church and those that have taken place have been “some of the best yet”.

With a membership of more than 1400, three well-attended Sunday worship services and 17 baptisms over the past year, Broughty Ferry Parish Church appears to be a real success story for the Church of Scotland.

‘Merger has made us stronger’

Reverend Tunstall, who hopes to soon be joined by another minister, said: “I am immensely proud of the Broughty Ferry Parish Church community for making the past year such a success.

“Everyone has worked so hard to make this work.

“We are now one big family and, to me, that is the greatest benefit of the union.

“The sense of community is wonderful and coming together has made us so much stronger.

“Each church had its own identity and way of doing things and, of course, there have been some challenges as we unite and learn to work together in a way that works for all – but the positives far outweigh any negatives.

“Change takes time and we are already looking at things in a new way, together.”

The new Broughty Ferry Parish Church minister, Reverend Lorna Tunstall, says she is “proud” of her congregation. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

While each of the church buildings are still open, Reverend Tunstall confirmed Broughty Ferry St Luke’s & Queen Street would be sold in the “near future”.

The experienced minister, who did her probationary year at Barnhill St Margaret’s before spending a number of years at churches in the Highlands, added: “Within the Church of Scotland it is no secret there has been a long period of restructuring.

“We have too many church buildings, reduced congregations and less ministers alongside rising running costs.

“There is a real spiritual enhancement of having a big congregation – it is a much better atmosphere.

“We have upwards of 250 people a week at our Sunday services so we are really bucking the trend now.”

Keen to attract new members and embrace novel ways to worship, the church will launch a new intergenerational group, Praise, Play and Pizza, on February 22.

The session, which will include group worship, bible study, crafts, storytelling, music, dance and pizza, will take place at 3pm on the last Saturday of each month at Barnhill St Margaret’s and is open to all ages.

The united congregation’s first Festival of Cribs event at Broughty Ferry St James in December – which saw 58 different nativity scenes on show – was also a big success.

‘We have to face the facts’

Church elder June Anderson, convener of the mission and outreach group, admitted: “Many people were concerned about the impact of change but, a year on, it is clear there have been many benefits.

“No-one likes change, and in a perfect world we would have been able to continue as four churches.

“But we have to face the facts.

“Church congregations are dwindling, running costs are increasing and there aren’t as many ministers.

“A church without a minister is like a ship without a rudder.

“Uniting the churches to become Broughty Ferry Parish Church should, we hope, ensure the continuity of the Church of Scotland in The Ferry.”

A year on from the merger, elders of Broughty Ferry Parish Church met with with Rev Lorna Tunstall (and Rosie the pooch). Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

June added: “A big positive is the fact that church volunteers feel less of a load.

“There used to be a small number of people to do a lot of jobs in each church but now the pool is far bigger in terms of people and also ideas.

“People have got to know each other and any preconceptions of other churches have gone.

“There are a lot of new friendships now and it feels like one big community.”

More from Dundee

Dundee University
EXCLUSIVE: Fears Dundee University job losses could hit 500 as John Swinney urged to…
Am Bruach at Falkland House in Perth is included in the latest care round up
Care round-up: Staff 'rebuild' needed at Perth additional support service and Stirlingshire nurse struck…
The M&S store on the Murraygate, Dundee, in the 1980s.
Dundee Art Deco: Spotlight on the city's buildings from the 'age of optimism'
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man charged after disturbance on Forth Crescent Picture shows; Forth Crescent police . Forth Crescent . Supplied by James Simpson Date; 08/02/2025
Man, 58, charged after police called to Dundee 'disturbance'
Emergency services at the crash on East Marketgait, Dundee. Image: Supplied
Major Dundee road blocked after crash
Darren Young (wolverine) with son Laucklan (aged 5) as Deadpool from Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Best photos as Comic Con returns to Dundee
Murraygate in Dundee is lined with to-let and for-sale signs. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Full list of empty shop units on Dundee's struggling Murraygate - and what's planned…
8
Post Thumbnail
Can more be done to prevent Broughty Ferry railway bridge collisions? Readers have their…
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Number 1's bar closing Picture shows; Number 1's bar. Ward Road, Dundee . Supplied by Number 1's bar Date; Unknown
Number 1's bar in Dundee city centre set to be sold
Alpin Road
Man, 48, charged after carrying ‘offensive’ weapon on Dundee street

Conversation