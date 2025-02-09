Best photos as Comic Con returns to Dundee

A colourful display of costumes was on show as Comic Con returned to Dundee.

Fans of comic books, films and popular culture turned out in numbers at the BGCP event at the Wellgate on Saturday.

The free event also had a host of stalls while revellers could meet characters like Spider-Man, Deadpool and Transformers.

Cartoon characters Bluey and Bingo were also in attendance to meet younger fans.

Among the special guests at the event was Marvel writer Jim Alexander.

The Courier’s photographer Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson went along to capture some of the best moments.