Dundee Best photos as Comic Con returns to Dundee Comic book and film fans dressed up as their favourite characters at the Wellgate on Saturday. Darren Young (wolverine) with son Laucklan (aged 5) as Deadpool from Dundee. By Ben MacDonald & Emma Grady February 9 2025, 12:19pm A colourful display of costumes was on show as Comic Con returned to Dundee. Fans of comic books, films and popular culture turned out in numbers at the BGCP event at the Wellgate on Saturday. The free event also had a host of stalls while revellers could meet characters like Spider-Man, Deadpool and Transformers. Cartoon characters Bluey and Bingo were also in attendance to meet younger fans. Among the special guests at the event was Marvel writer Jim Alexander. The Courier's photographer Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson went along to capture some of the best moments. Mary Grimmond (aged 13) as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Twin Peaks) River Kydd (aged 6) from Barnhill, enjoying his visit to see the Transformers. David at Toy Trader. Tina aka Clownetina (Freelance Digital Artist) Left is Jynx Robertson as character "Jinx Arcane" and right is Mark as Mare (Dragon) Jonaas playing "Cole" from tv show Lego Ninjago. Courtney Leith (from Letham, Angus) as the Scarlett Witch. From left to right are friends from Blairgowrie, Shania playing Nun Alastor from Hazbin Hotel, Kieran playing Golden Freddy from Five Nights at Freddy's and Summer, as Ghostface from the Scream series. Retail therapy at Dundee Comic Con. Left to right are friends Zosia Cegielska (aged 11), Annalise Clark (aged 12) and Maya Church (aged 11) dressed as 'Animals'. Your friendly neighbourhood Jan Cegielski (aged 7) Hayden Yu (aged 14 from Brechin) as a Scout Trooper from Star Wars. Khia Drummond (from Dundee) and Dylan Sneider (from Glasgow) with charity group Ghostbusters.
