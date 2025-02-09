Best photos as Comic Con returns to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best photos as Comic Con returns to Dundee

Comic book and film fans dressed up as their favourite characters at the Wellgate on Saturday.

Darren Young (wolverine) with son Laucklan (aged 5) as Deadpool from Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Darren Young (wolverine) with son Laucklan (aged 5) as Deadpool from Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald & Emma Grady

A colourful display of costumes was on show as Comic Con returned to Dundee.

Fans of comic books, films and popular culture turned out in numbers at the BGCP event at the Wellgate on Saturday.

The free event also had a host of stalls while revellers could meet characters like Spider-Man, Deadpool and Transformers.

Cartoon characters Bluey and Bingo were also in attendance to meet younger fans.

Among the special guests at the event was Marvel writer Jim Alexander.

The Courier’s photographer Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson went along to capture some of the best moments.

Mary Grimmond (aged 13) as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Twin Peaks)
River Kydd (aged 6) from Barnhill, enjoying his visit to see the Transformers.
David at Toy Trader.
Tina aka Clownetina (Freelance Digital Artist)
Left is Jynx Robertson as character ”Jinx Arcane” and right is Mark as Mare (Dragon)
Jonaas playing ”Cole” from tv show Lego Ninjago.
Courtney Leith (from Letham, Angus) as the Scarlett Witch.
From left to right are friends from Blairgowrie, Shania playing Nun Alastor from Hazbin Hotel, Kieran playing Golden Freddy from Five Nights at Freddy’s and Summer, as Ghostface from the Scream series.
Retail therapy at Dundee Comic Con.
Left to right are friends Zosia Cegielska (aged 11), Annalise Clark (aged 12) and Maya Church (aged 11) dressed as ‘Animals’.
Your friendly neighbourhood Jan Cegielski (aged 7)
Hayden Yu (aged 14 from Brechin) as a Scout Trooper from Star Wars.
Khia Drummond (from Dundee) and Dylan Sneider (from Glasgow) with charity group Ghostbusters.

Conversation