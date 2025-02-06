Dundee cat rescued after FIVE days trapped underground

A Dundee cat has been rescued after being trapped for five days underground.

Residents heard Cleo’s cries from the foundations of a block of flats on Craigard Road in Charleston.

It is thought she may have initially taken shelter during Storm Eowyn.

The Scottish SPCA was called and two animal rescue officers went to the scene.

Dundee cat trapped for days without food or water

The officers – Stephanie Smillie and Lucy Rattray – discovered the 15-year-old Bengal cat trapped five feet beneath the building.

Stephanie said: “Cleo had been there for over five days with no access to food or water, so we knew we had to do everything in our power to get her out safely.

“After several attempts to lure Cleo out with food, planks of wood and rope, we quickly realised she didn’t have enough energy to climb out on her own.

“That’s when the incredible Scottish Fire and Rescue team stepped in.

“After carefully tearing up some floorboards, they discovered a tiny trap door leading into the foundations from the building’s kitchen.

“With their help, we were finally able to reach Cleo and free her.

“She was exhausted, but after lots of cuddles, a good meal, and a big drink of water, she was doing much better.”

Dundee cat owner ‘feared the worst’

Stephanie added: “We scanned her for a microchip, only to run into another challenge – the chip’s details were outdated, and it listed an address in England.

“But we weren’t ready to give up. Thanks to the power of social media, we managed to track down Cleo’s owner, who turned out to live just a few streets away.

“This is a rescue mission we’ll never forget.”

Cleo’s owner, Arlene Connor, was overjoyed to be reunited with her pet following last week’s rescue.

She said: “Cleo had been missing for four weeks and with the weather being so cold, I feared for the worst.

“We had posted missing appeals for Cleo on social media and were overjoyed to receive the phone call that she had been found.

“When she first came home, she was always by my side and needed extra reassurance, but she’s now getting better and is eating and drinking well.

“I’m taking her to the vets for a check-up and whilst there’s a long way to go until Cleo’s back to normal, I’m just so glad to have her home.”