VIDEO: Dundee actor Brian Cox gets emotional as artist unveils his portrait

Dundee actor Brian Cox was left emotional after being presented with his portrait by an artist in New York.

The Succession star was presented with the painting by fellow Dundonian Boo Paterson.

Boo, who now lives in the Big Apple, shared a video of the unveiling on her Instagram page after she was commissioned to create the artwork.

She said: “I was honoured to be able to paint Brian’s portrait as he’s such a legend of stage and screen, with a matchless expressive, intelligent face.

“His gaze contains multitudes.”

Brian Cox ‘amazed’ by Dundee artist’s portrait

In the video, Cox says: “Oh Boo, that is fantastic.

“Sorry, I find that quite moving. That’s stunning, that is truly fantastic.

“I’m so impressed, it’s fabulous.

“It’s so me. I’ve never seen anything that’s painted or anything of me that’s so amazing.

“I f****** love it. Scary but true.”

Boo added: “I usually take two/three months to create a painting of this size – roughly 3ft by 2ft – but I needed to work double time on it to finish it in just one month.

“The reason for the rush was that Brian was leaving New York to work abroad for several months, and we wanted to do the unveiling before he left.

“His reaction was really heart-warming, he was genuinely moved by it.

“That’s about the greatest compliment you can receive as a portrait painter.”

It comes as Cox is set to return to Dundee Rep this summer for a play about RBS’s role in the 2008 financial collapse.