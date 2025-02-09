Can more be done to prevent Broughty Ferry railway bridge collisions? Readers have their say

Readers have been having their say on what could be done to prevent crashes at a Broughty Ferry railway bridge.

Earlier this week, St Vincent Street was shut after a van collided with structure – resulting in its roof being ripped off.

Monday’s incident is the latest crash at the site involving high-sided vehicles.

In December 2023, a delivery driver was given a fixed penalty notice after crashing his van into the bridge, causing debris to fall onto the road.

And in November 2020, a truck became wedged under it – prompting Network Rail to issue a reminder to drivers to check the height of their vehicle.

Readers put forward ideas

This week’s collision led Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan to write to Dundee transport chiefs asking what more can be done to address the problem.

He was subsequently told the city engineer will ask Network Rail – the body responsible for the bridge – to establish if additional measures could be taken.

But readers of The Courier have been coming up with their own suggestions.

Writing on The Courier website, Jim Smith said: “Vehicles are driven by humans not robot. Humans make mistakes.

“Most of us get away with lapses of concentration while driving. Others, like this hapless driver, don’t.

“The low railway bridge in Kings Place, Perth is, like the Broughty Ferry bridge, frequently hit by buses etc.

“A height detection system mounted on these bridges could flash an imminent collision warning to drivers.”

Another commenter, ‘The Bus Driver’ suggested the junction should be open to cars and bicycles only – or closed or completely.

‘Make the road one-way’

Readers have also been putting forward ideas on social media.

On Facebook, Stewart Burns wrote: “Build a steel structure before the bridge that height at either side of the bridge that prevents the bridge being struck.

“Lower the road to allow delivery vehicles under.

“Add height to the bridge which is a mammoth task as the distance to gain height would need to start miles back to allow trains to manage.”

Graham Pert added: “I think (the road) should be made one-way for coming out of the Ferry only.

“At least if you come out the Ferry, you have the street to stop before going under (the bridge) and a chance to turn around.”