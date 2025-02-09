Can more be done to prevent Broughty Ferry railway bridge collisions? Readers have their say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Can more be done to prevent Broughty Ferry railway bridge collisions? Readers have their say

The St Vincent Street bridge has been the scene of multiple crashes involving high vehicles over the years.

By Laura Devlin
Readers have been having their say on what could be done to prevent crashes at a Broughty Ferry railway bridge.

Earlier this week, St Vincent Street was shut after a van collided with structure – resulting in its roof being ripped off.

Monday’s incident is the latest crash at the site involving high-sided vehicles.

In December 2023, a delivery driver was given a fixed penalty notice after crashing his van into the bridge, causing debris to fall onto the road.

And in November 2020, a truck became wedged under it – prompting Network Rail to issue a reminder to drivers to check the height of their vehicle.

Readers put forward ideas

This week’s collision led Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan to write to Dundee transport chiefs asking what more can be done to address the problem.

He was subsequently told the city engineer will ask Network Rail – the body responsible for the bridge – to establish if additional measures could be taken.

But readers of The Courier have been coming up with their own suggestions.

The roof of the van was ripped off after hitting the bridge on St Vincent Street on Monday. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson.

Writing on The Courier website, Jim Smith said: “Vehicles are driven by humans not robot. Humans make mistakes.

“Most of us get away with lapses of concentration while driving. Others, like this hapless driver, don’t.

“The low railway bridge in Kings Place, Perth is, like the Broughty Ferry bridge, frequently hit by buses etc.

A van struck also the low bridge on St Vincent Street in November 2020. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

“A height detection system mounted on these bridges could flash an imminent collision warning to drivers.”

Another commenter, ‘The Bus Driver’ suggested the junction should be open to cars and bicycles only – or closed or completely.

‘Make the road one-way’

Readers have also been putting forward ideas on social media.

On Facebook, Stewart Burns wrote: “Build a steel structure before the bridge that height at either side of the bridge that prevents the bridge being struck.

“Lower the road to allow delivery vehicles under.

“Add height to the bridge which is a mammoth task as the distance to gain height would need to start miles back to allow trains to manage.”

Graham Pert added: “I think (the road) should be made one-way for coming out of the Ferry only.

“At least if you come out the Ferry, you have the street to stop before going under (the bridge) and a chance to turn around.”

Conversation