Alarm sounds over ‘devastating’ Dundee youth unemployment figures

A council report has revealed the percentage of people aged between 16 and 24 who are out of work has risen.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Dundee GV
Youth unemployment rate in Dundee City increases. Image: DC Thomson

A Dundee councillor has raised concerns over the “stark” climb in youth unemployment rates in the city.

New figures have revealed the percentage of Dundee residents aged between 16 and 24 who are unemployed rose from 22% in 2022/23 to 31% in 2023/24.

However, the total number of people in this age bracket claiming unemployment benefits has remained the same.

This, the report detailed, meant it was unclear whether the rise in youth unemployment was a “statistical anomaly or an actual trend”.

However, the figures have been labelled “appalling” by one Dundee councillor.

Speaking at a scrutiny committee meeting, Liberal Democrat Craig Duncan said: “Some years ago, I was unfortunate enough to be unemployed myself

Councillor Craig Duncan.
Councillor Craig Duncan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Contrary to what some sections of the media would have people believe, it is no fun whatsoever.

“When you’re young and you should be setting out on life, to be unemployed must be particularly dispiriting.”

“These figures are quite stark, they are quite devastating.”

The report also highlighted the percentage of working-age people with no qualifications in Dundee has risen from 7% to 8% over the same period.

It was also detailed there has been a “marked drop” in the share of working age people in employment since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Figures show 64% in work in 2023/24 – down from 69% reported in 2022/23.

No short-term solution

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The council and its partners are acutely aware of the challenges that are faced by young people in the current economic climate.

Dundee City Council. Image: DC Thomson

“That is why a new approach for young people called A Step Change on Positive Destinations for Young Dundonians was launched last year.

“This is intended to get more young Dundonians into positive destinations and improve their employability skills after they leave school.

“Recent Skills Development Scotland data showed that Dundee achieved the greatest increase in the country in the national annual participation measure of local 16-19-year-olds in education, employment or training in the last year.

“The multi-agency Discover Work Partnership is determined to keep up efforts for our young people.”

