Man, 48, charged after carrying ‘offensive’ weapon on Dundee street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Man, 48, charged after carrying ‘offensive’ weapon on Dundee street

The man will appear in court at a later date.

By Ben MacDonald & James Simpson
Alpin Road
Alpin Road. Image: Google Street View

A 48-year-old man has been charged in connection with being in possession of an offensive weapon in Dundee.

Police were called to Alpin Road just after 12pm on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were seen close to the Houston Pharmacy.

The man was later seen being detained by officers.

He will appear in court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 12.05pm on Thursday, we received a report of a man in possession of an offensive weapon in Alpin Road.

“Officers attended and a 48-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection. He is due to appear at court at a later date.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

More from Dundee

Dundee GV
Alarm sounds over 'devastating' Dundee youth unemployment figures
Brian Cox and Boo Paterson with her portrait of the actor
VIDEO: Dundee actor Brian Cox gets emotional as artist unveils his portrait
The Whitehall Street unit where Korean BBQ Dundee is going
Korean BBQ restaurant set to open in Dundee city centre
Great British Menu judges Ed Gamble, Ben Thomson (of Broughty Ferry RNLI), Andi Oliver, Lorna McNee and Tom Kerridge. Image: Optomen Television Ltd
Broughty Ferry lifeboat volunteer to judge Angus and Fife chefs on Great British Menu
Anthony Elder
Prolific criminal was on bail during violent Dundee scratch card robbery
Owen Neave
Dundee butcher jailed for terrorising partner for years
Dr James Robson MBE. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
6 great photos as Courier subscribers enjoy Scottish rugby doctor’s sporting stories
Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee florist jailed after vile invasive drugs strip search
Cleo and SPCA officer.
Dundee cat rescued after FIVE days trapped underground
4
The Murraygate store is set to close. I
Dundee Beaverbooks shop closing in fresh blow for Murraygate
4

Conversation