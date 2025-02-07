Man, 48, charged after carrying ‘offensive’ weapon on Dundee street

A 48-year-old man has been charged in connection with being in possession of an offensive weapon in Dundee.

Police were called to Alpin Road just after 12pm on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were seen close to the Houston Pharmacy.

The man was later seen being detained by officers.

He will appear in court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 12.05pm on Thursday, we received a report of a man in possession of an offensive weapon in Alpin Road.

“Officers attended and a 48-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection. He is due to appear at court at a later date.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”