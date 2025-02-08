Number 1’s bar in Dundee City Centre set to close

Number 1’s bar and restaurant in Dundee city centre is set to close.

The owners of the Ward Road premises announced on Saturday that they intend to put the business up for sale.

This, they say, is due to the demands of juggling the business with raising a young family.

A post on Facebook said: “It’s time to say goodbye.

“Possibly the hardest call we have ever had to make in any business, but after two fantastic years we have decided to sell Number 1s.

“Balancing the demand of running multiple businesses as well as us all having young families has been a labour of love, however the time has come to lighten the load and give more time back to our families.

“We have made some great memories with a fantastic team since 2023, creating some of the most loved food in the town as well as being awarded with a top three burgers in Scotland award.

“A huge thanks to all of our loyal customers over the past few years, without your support what we created wouldn’t have been possible.”

An official closing date is yet to be announced.

Number 1’s brought back in 2023

In 2023 Marc and Ryan Fleming teamed up with close friend Bryan Cumming to take on the lease of the former Sportsterz bar on Ward Road.

They transformed the venue and brought back its former name, Number 1’s.

Sportsterz previously replaced the old Number 1’s in 2019.

Speaking to The Courier at the the time, Ryan said: “The earliest I could remember this was it being Number 1’s and it was one of the busier pubs at the time.

“I think the name brings a bit of nostalgia for everyone. It was quite an iconic name and we wanted to tap into that.”

Number 1’s is the second Dundee hospitality business to announce its closure this week.

On Tuesday, Perth Road gastropub The Maker announced it has shut for a refurbishment – resulting in the loss of some staff roles.