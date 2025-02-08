Number 1’s bar in Dundee City Centre set to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Number 1’s bar in Dundee City Centre set to close

The owners of the Ward Road premises have announced they intend to put the business up for sale. 

By Laura Devlin
Number 1’s bar and restaurant on Ward Road. Image: Number 1’s/Facebook.
Number 1's bar and restaurant on Ward Road. Image: Number 1's/Facebook.

Number 1’s bar and restaurant in Dundee city centre is set to close.

The owners of the Ward Road premises announced on Saturday that they intend to put the business up for sale.

This, they say, is due to the demands of juggling the business with raising a young family.

A post on Facebook said: “It’s time to say goodbye.

“Possibly the hardest call we have ever had to make in any business, but after two fantastic years we have decided to sell Number 1s.

Inside the bar on Ward Road. Image: Number 1’s/Facebook.

“Balancing the demand of running multiple businesses as well as us all having young families has been a labour of love, however the time has come to lighten the load and give more time back to our families.

“We have made some great memories with a fantastic team since 2023, creating some of the most loved food in the town as well as being awarded with a top three burgers in Scotland award.

“A huge thanks to all of our loyal customers over the past few years, without your support what we created wouldn’t have been possible.”

An official closing date is yet to be announced.

Number 1’s brought back in 2023

In 2023 Marc and Ryan Fleming teamed up with close friend Bryan Cumming to take on the lease of the former Sportsterz bar on Ward Road.

They transformed the venue and brought back its former name, Number 1’s.

Sportsterz previously replaced the old Number 1’s in 2019.

Speaking to The Courier at the the time, Ryan said: “The earliest I could remember this was it being Number 1’s and it was one of the busier pubs at the time.

Co-Owner Ryan Fleming. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“I think the name brings a bit of nostalgia for everyone. It was quite an iconic name and we wanted to tap into that.”

Number 1’s is the second Dundee hospitality business to announce its closure this week.

On Tuesday, Perth Road gastropub The Maker announced it has shut for a refurbishment – resulting in the loss of some staff roles.

