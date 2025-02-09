Man, 58, charged after police called to Dundee ‘disturbance’

A 58-year-old man has been charged after police were called to a “disturbance” in Dundee.

Officers descended on Forth Crescent in Menzieshill at around 6pm on Saturday.

Residents described seeing police vehicles arriving at the scene with blue flashing lights and officers speaking to potential witnesses.

One local, who did not wish to be named, said: “There were two police units in attendance.

“Police were speaking to two or three men in the street.

“Folk were watching on from their windows and I saw police speaking with people inside one block of flats just before 7pm.”

The nature of the disturbance has not been confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6pm on Saturday, we were called to a disturbance on Forth Crescent, Dundee.

“A 58-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection and will appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.”