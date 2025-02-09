Man, 58, charged after police called to Dundee ‘disturbance’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Man, 58, charged after police called to Dundee ‘disturbance’

Officers descended on Forth Crescent in Menzieshill at around 6pm on Saturday.

By James Simpson and Laura Devlin
Police were called to Forth Crescent in Dundee. Image: Supplied
Police were called to Forth Crescent in Dundee. Image: Supplied

A 58-year-old man has been charged after police were called to a “disturbance” in Dundee.

Officers descended on Forth Crescent in Menzieshill at around 6pm on Saturday.

Residents described seeing police vehicles arriving at the scene with blue flashing lights and officers speaking to potential witnesses.

One local, who did not wish to be named, said: “There were two police units in attendance.

“Police were speaking to two or three men in the street.

Residents reported seeing officers speaking to a group of men. Image: Supplied

“Folk were watching on from their windows and I saw police speaking with people inside one block of flats just before 7pm.”

The nature of the disturbance has not been confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6pm on Saturday, we were called to a disturbance on Forth Crescent, Dundee.

“A 58-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection and will appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.”

More from Dundee

Police were called to Forth Crescent in Dundee. Image: Supplied
Major Dundee road blocked after crash
Police were called to Forth Crescent in Dundee. Image: Supplied
Best photos as Comic Con returns to Dundee
Police were called to Forth Crescent in Dundee. Image: Supplied
Full list of empty shop units on Dundee's struggling Murraygate - and what's planned…
8
Police were called to Forth Crescent in Dundee. Image: Supplied
Can more be done to prevent Broughty Ferry railway bridge collisions? Readers have their…
5
Police were called to Forth Crescent in Dundee. Image: Supplied
Number 1's bar in Dundee city centre set to be sold
Alpin Road
Man, 48, charged after carrying ‘offensive’ weapon on Dundee street
Dundee GV
Alarm sounds over 'devastating' Dundee youth unemployment figures
13
Brian Cox and Boo Paterson with her portrait of the actor
VIDEO: Dundee actor Brian Cox gets emotional as artist unveils his portrait
6
The Whitehall Street unit where Korean BBQ Dundee is going
Korean BBQ restaurant set to open in Dundee city centre
Police were called to Forth Crescent in Dundee. Image: Supplied
Broughty Ferry lifeboat volunteer to judge Angus and Fife chefs on Great British Menu
2