Major Dundee road blocked after crash

A major Dundee road was blocked after a crash on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to the incident on East Marketgait at the junction with King Street at around 2.30pm.

Three vehicles were involved.

The crash initially caused traffic to back up through the tunnel towards the Ladywell roundabout.

Police then closed the eastbound carriageway before the tunnel while the vehicles were recovered.

One resident whose home overlooks the road said: “I heard it from my kitchen.

“By the time I got to my window, everyone involved was just getting out of their cars.

“There were three vehicles involved – it looked more but once everyone moved I could see the damaged ones.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We got an alert at 2.33pm of a crash involving three vehicles in Dundee city centre.

“One appliance was dispatched from Kingsway station and assisted in making the area safe.

“The stop call was given at 2.44pm and the crew left a short time after.

“There were no reported injuries.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.