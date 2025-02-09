Major Dundee road blocked after crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Major Dundee road blocked after crash

Emergency services were called to East Marketgait on Sunday afternoon.

By Neil Henderson & Bryan Copland
Emergency services at the crash on East Marketgait, Dundee. Image: Supplied
Emergency services at the crash on East Marketgait, Dundee. Image: Supplied

A major Dundee road was blocked after a crash on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to the incident on East Marketgait at the junction with King Street at around 2.30pm.

Three vehicles were involved.

The crash initially caused traffic to back up through the tunnel towards the Ladywell roundabout.

Police then closed the eastbound carriageway before the tunnel while the vehicles were recovered.

The crash initially caused tailbacks through the Marketgait tunnel. Image: Supplied
Police at the scene. Image: Supplied
A police car blocking the entrance to the tunnel. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson

One resident whose home overlooks the road said: “I heard it from my kitchen.

“By the time I got to my window, everyone involved was just getting out of their cars.

“There were three vehicles involved – it looked more but once everyone moved I could see the damaged ones.”

Two of the vehicles involved. Image: Supplied
Recovery trucks at the scene. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
One of the cars being towed away. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Another of the cars with a damaged front end. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We got an alert at 2.33pm of a crash involving three vehicles in Dundee city centre.

“One appliance was dispatched from Kingsway station and assisted in making the area safe.

“The stop call was given at 2.44pm and the crew left a short time after.

“There were no reported injuries.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

More from Dundee

To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man charged after disturbance on Forth Crescent Picture shows; Forth Crescent police . Forth Crescent . Supplied by James Simpson Date; 08/02/2025
Man, 58, charged after police called to Dundee 'disturbance'
Darren Young (wolverine) with son Laucklan (aged 5) as Deadpool from Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Best photos as Comic Con returns to Dundee
Murraygate in Dundee is lined with to-let and for-sale signs. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Full list of empty shop units on Dundee's struggling Murraygate - and what's planned…
8
Post Thumbnail
Can more be done to prevent Broughty Ferry railway bridge collisions? Readers have their…
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Number 1's bar closing Picture shows; Number 1's bar. Ward Road, Dundee . Supplied by Number 1's bar Date; Unknown
Number 1's bar in Dundee city centre set to be sold
Alpin Road
Man, 48, charged after carrying ‘offensive’ weapon on Dundee street
Dundee GV
Alarm sounds over 'devastating' Dundee youth unemployment figures
13
Brian Cox and Boo Paterson with her portrait of the actor
VIDEO: Dundee actor Brian Cox gets emotional as artist unveils his portrait
6
The Whitehall Street unit where Korean BBQ Dundee is going
Korean BBQ restaurant set to open in Dundee city centre
Great British Menu judges Ed Gamble, Ben Thomson (of Broughty Ferry RNLI), Andi Oliver, Lorna McNee and Tom Kerridge. Image: Optomen Television Ltd
Broughty Ferry lifeboat volunteer to judge Angus and Fife chefs on Great British Menu
2

Conversation