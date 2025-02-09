Dundee Major Dundee road blocked after crash Emergency services were called to East Marketgait on Sunday afternoon. By Neil Henderson & Bryan Copland February 9 2025, 3:37pm February 9 2025, 3:37pm Share Major Dundee road blocked after crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5179812/emergency-services-crash-east-marketgait-dundee/ Copy Link 0 comment Emergency services at the crash on East Marketgait, Dundee. Image: Supplied A major Dundee road was blocked after a crash on Sunday. Emergency services were called to the incident on East Marketgait at the junction with King Street at around 2.30pm. Three vehicles were involved. The crash initially caused traffic to back up through the tunnel towards the Ladywell roundabout. Police then closed the eastbound carriageway before the tunnel while the vehicles were recovered. The crash initially caused tailbacks through the Marketgait tunnel. Image: Supplied Police at the scene. Image: Supplied A police car blocking the entrance to the tunnel. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson One resident whose home overlooks the road said: “I heard it from my kitchen. “By the time I got to my window, everyone involved was just getting out of their cars. “There were three vehicles involved – it looked more but once everyone moved I could see the damaged ones.” Two of the vehicles involved. Image: Supplied Recovery trucks at the scene. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson One of the cars being towed away. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson Another of the cars with a damaged front end. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We got an alert at 2.33pm of a crash involving three vehicles in Dundee city centre. “One appliance was dispatched from Kingsway station and assisted in making the area safe. “The stop call was given at 2.44pm and the crew left a short time after. “There were no reported injuries.” Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.
