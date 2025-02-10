Dundee couple lose fight to keep £20k fence outside home despite ‘fatal fall’ fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee couple lose fight to keep £20k fence outside home despite ‘fatal fall’ fears

Kirpal and Santosh Chima will be forced to remove fencing and a gate at their West End home.

By Ellidh Aitken
Santosh and Kirpal Chima with the fence outside their Farington Street home. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A Dundee couple claim they have been treated “unfairly” after losing their fight to keep a £20,000 fence outside their home.

The Courier previously told how Dundee City Council had refused retrospective planning permission for the 10-metre-wide, 1.6-metre-tall fence across the front of their garden on Farington Street.

The couple then appealed the case to the Scottish Government – but it has now been thrown out.

The husband and wife insist the fence is needed to stop their young grandchildren falling onto the pavement, or being “impaled” by the existing railing.

Dundee couple ‘won’t be able to go to the front garden’ after being forced to remove fence

They told planning officials they believed the fence was needed as a fall onto the railing “could not only be serious but fatal for a small child”.

Santosh, a retired healthcare manager, claims the “human factor” has been ignored in the decision-making process.

She told The Courier: “It is like they are saying it is nothing more than a fence.

The couple will be forced to remove the fence within 60 days. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
How their home looked before the fence was put up. Image: Google Street View

“We won’t be able to go to the front garden with the grandchildren or even ourselves as we have to be careful, we are getting older and it is easier to fall.

“They have said we could put up a hedge but you don’t just plonk a hedge up, it is a lot of work and a lot of work to maintain it, it is not just a one-off cost.

“We will have to think about what we will do next.

“I am going to write to Dundee City Council to ask why it is just us – there is a house down the street with the same fence and they haven’t had any problems.

“I just feel like a victim, why is it just us?”

Santosh and Kirpal say they will not be able to use their front garden without the fence. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The fence protects anyone using the garden from the railings. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

She added: “We are just going to have to reconsider what we can do but I don’t think there is anything else we can do.

“We are just upset, it cost us money and we will need to take it down.

“It would cost too much to take this to court.”

The Scottish Government dismissed the couple’s appeal and ordered the fence to be removed within 60 days.

The decision notice added: “The council suggests alternatives that might address the appellant’s concerns around safety and privacy, including hedging and works to alter the form of the front garden.

Scottish Government orders removal of fence outside Dundee home

“It would be for the appellant to consider whether any of these or other options would be suitable and would meet the relevant statutory requirements.

“However, on the evidence before me, there are no options that would retain
the unauthorised fencing and gate and I find that no lesser steps could be taken to remedy the breach.

“I do not therefore consider that the removal of the fencing and gate would be
excessive to remedy the breach.”

The council has been contacted for comment.

Conversation