CCTV captures moment woman kicks Broughty Ferry pub bouncer after being thrown out

CCTV has captured the moment a woman kicked a bouncer after being thrown out of a Broughty Ferry pub.

The woman was part of a group being ejected from the King Street venue at around 8.30pm on Saturday.

Bosses at the pub claim the woman first punched a glass collector after her group was asked to quieten down.

Then after being thrown out of the pub, she kicked out at the bouncer before being pushed away.

The footage does not show what happened inside the boozer.

Police are now investigating the attacks.

Eagle Coaching Inn owner ‘won’t tolerate violence’ after attacks on staff

Pub owner Debbie Findlay told The Courier: “I have found out who the woman aiming the kick is and I have asked her to come to see me at the pub.

“I will not put up with this kind of behaviour in my pub and I am prepared to take this further.

“Bar staff don’t get paid enough to put up with this.”

Debbie says the glass collector, who is 71, was left bruised and sore after being attacked.

She said: “He’d asked them to quieten down and this woman punched him.

“We then threw her and her friends out and she carried on with her protest outside in the street, attacking my staff.

“Violence like this isn’t acceptable and I won’t tolerate it.

“I have plenty of footage of the incident and photos of these women and I will be going to the police with it.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Monday, police received a report of a woman having assaulted members of staff within licenced premises on King Street, Broughty Ferry on Saturday.”