CCTV captures moment woman kicks Broughty Ferry pub bouncer after being thrown out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

CCTV captures moment woman kicks Broughty Ferry pub bouncer after being thrown out

Police are investigating assaults on staff at the Eagle Coaching Inn.

By Lindsey Hamilton

CCTV has captured the moment a woman kicked a bouncer after being thrown out of a Broughty Ferry pub.

The woman was part of a group being ejected from the King Street venue at around 8.30pm on Saturday.

Bosses at the pub claim the woman first punched a glass collector after her group was asked to quieten down.

Then after being thrown out of the pub, she kicked out at the bouncer before being pushed away.

The footage does not show what happened inside the boozer.

Police are now investigating the attacks.

Eagle Coaching Inn owner ‘won’t tolerate violence’ after attacks on staff

Pub owner Debbie Findlay told The Courier: “I have found out who the woman aiming the kick is and I have asked her to come to see me at the pub.

“I will not put up with this kind of behaviour in my pub and I am prepared to take this further.

“Bar staff don’t get paid enough to put up with this.”

Debbie says the glass collector, who is 71, was left bruised and sore after being attacked.

Debbie Findlay, owner of Eagle Coaching Inn. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

She said: “He’d asked them to quieten down and this woman punched him.

“We then threw her and her friends out and she carried on with her protest outside in the street, attacking my staff.

“Violence like this isn’t acceptable and I won’t tolerate it.

eagle coaching inn brawl
The incident at The Eagle Coaching Inn. Image: Eagle Coaching Inn

“I have plenty of footage of the incident and photos of these women and I will be going to the police with it.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Monday, police received a report of a woman having assaulted members of staff within licenced premises on King Street, Broughty Ferry on Saturday.”

More from Dundee

Police are probing the death of man at the Baldovie Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police probe 'unexplained' death of man at Dundee industrial estate
Maisie & Mac in Dundee city centre. Image: Westport Property
Dundee city centre gift shop to shut after more than 6 years
3
Dryburgh Gardens, Dundee
Murder trial set for Dundee woman who 'pretended to be carer'
Santosh and Kirpal Chima with the fence outside their Farington Street home. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee couple lose fight to keep £20k fence outside home despite 'fatal fall' fears
6
CR0051994 - Bryan Copland - Dundee area - Murraygate general view - Picture shows general view / gv of Murraygate, Dundee - Saturday 8th February 2025 - Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Readers have their say on Dundee Murraygate struggles as another shop set to shut
3
Parkview Nursery School, on Dudhope Terrace in Dundee
Intruder caught on camera on 2.30am prowl through Dundee nursery
Plans to transform the former East Dock Street car showroom into a restaurant.
World buffet restaurant planned for empty Dundee car showroom
14
Elders of Broughty Ferry Parish Church, l to r, Fiona Anderson, Kate Dean, Rev Lorna Tunstall, treasurer Gordon Coupar, and Joyce McIntosh. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Merger of four Broughty Ferry churches builds 'one big community'
Dundee University
EXCLUSIVE: Fears Dundee University job losses could hit 500 as John Swinney urged to…
13
Am Bruach at Falkland House in Perth is included in the latest care round up
Care round-up: Staff 'rebuild' needed at Perth additional support service and Stirlingshire nurse struck…