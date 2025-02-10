Police probe ‘unexplained’ death of man at Dundee industrial estate

Police are guarding several industrial units after the death of a man in Dundee.

Officers were called to Baldovie Industrial Estate on Piper Street at around 10am on Monday.

Police say the death is currently being treated as unexplained and the man’s family have been informed.

Scene of crime officers were outside the units on Monday afternoon.

CID officers are combing the area with gloves on.

Four premises are advertised as operating in this section of the estate.

One man at the scene said he was “saddened” to hear someone had died.

He said: “I noticed a scene of crime officer in a white suit outside the units at around 2.40pm.

“Police are on point at the front and rear of the units.

“I wasn’t sure what had happened but I’m saddened to hear someone has died.

“My thoughts are with his family.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10am on Monday, February 10, police received a report a man had died in Piper Street, Baldovie Industrial Estate.

“Officers attended and the death is being treated as unexplained.

“The man’s family has been informed and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

