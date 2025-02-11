United legend’s cap and HMS Unicorn to feature on Dundee episode of The Repair Shop: On the Road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
United legend’s cap and HMS Unicorn to feature on Dundee episode of The Repair Shop: On the Road

Dundee United legend Frank Kopel's widow will appear on the hit BBC show.

By Ellidh Aitken
The Repair Shop's Dominic Chinea with Amanda Kopel. Image: BBC/Ricochet Ltd
The Repair Shop's Dominic Chinea with Amanda Kopel. Image: BBC/Ricochet Ltd

The widow of a Dundee United legend and HMS Unicorn will feature on an upcoming episode of The Repair Shop: On the Road.

The BBC show – a spin-off of the hit The Repair Shop series – will see presenters Dominic Chinea and Lucia Scalisi travel to Dundee to fix treasures and objects that can’t be brought to their West Sussex workshop.

Monday’s episode features Frank Kopel’s widow Amanda, who asks for help to repair her husband’s Scotland Schoolboys football cap.

A Scotland Schoolboys football cap awarded to Dundee United legend Frank Kopel will undergo restoration during the episode. Image: BBC/Ricochet Ltd

The Tannadice hero cradled the moment in the latter years of his life whilst battling dementia.

He passed away in 2014 and Amanda has since spearheaded the Frank’s Law campaign to abolish care charges for under-65s with debilitating conditions after his death.

She has also welcomed SFA guidelines limiting how often players can head the ball.

Amanda Kopel at Tannadice. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

The episode description added: “It’s all to play for when Dom picks up a Scotland Schoolboys football cap that holds immense significance for Amanda.

“It was awarded to her husband Frank, who became a legend at local club Dundee United, playing there for a decade.

“But after retirement, Frank suffered from vascular dementia, and he would cradle the cap often, serving as a reminder of earlier days.

“Now, the gold brocade is tarnished, and the purple fabric faded, so master hatter Jayesh Vaghela has his work cut out to restore it to how it looked when Frank first held it all those years ago.”

HMS Unicorn is also featured on the show, with The Repair Shop experts tasked with repairing a fibreglass copy of its unicorn figurehead.

The show also highlights fundraising efforts amid a £30 million restoration plan.

HMS Unicorn replica figurehead to be restored on The Repair Shop

A description of the episode says: “Dom and Lucia are in Dundee, where regeneration of the waterfront has sparked change throughout the city.

“However, in the shadow of the celebrated RSS Discovery, Scotland’s oldest wooden ship, HMS Unicorn, is moored around the corner and a little neglected.

“Beloved by many, especially the generations of the Women’s Royal Naval Service who trained on it, the 200-year-old vessel is in need of immediate preservation.

“However, getting it into dry dock is a costly operation, so the team are visiting to help with the fundraising efforts.

The Repair Shop on the Road will visit HMS Unicorn in Dundee. Image: BBC/Ricochet Ltd
The experts will help to repair a fibreglass copy of the ship’s figurehead. Image: BBC/Ricochet Ltd

“In the past, a fibreglass copy of the unicorn figurehead went on tour to raise awareness of the project, but it has been unable to perform those duties since it was damaged a decade ago.

“Despite some recent health troubles, heraldic sculptor Peter is eager to repair the figurehead so that it can go out on its fundraising excursions once again.”

Repair Shop expert Lucia Scalisi will also visit Dundee’s V&A to learn about their restoration of a lost Charles Rennie Mackintosh-designed interior.

  • The Repair Shop: On the Road will be broadcast on Monday February 17 at 8pm on BBC Scotland and iPlayer

