Home News Dundee

Dundee Planning Ahead: New city dental clinic and world buffet restaurant

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Dundee.

By Laura Devlin
Park Avenue Medical Practice (on the corner). Stobswell, Dundee . Supplied by Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A former GP surgery which closed last year could become a dental practice.

A planning application has been lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permission to carry out internal alterations at the former Park Avenue Medical Centre.

The Stobswell practice shut last March due to a shortage of GPs.

In a schedule of work document submitted with the planning application, it is detailed that internal alterations will be carried out to form a dental clinic at ground floor level.

The Park Avenue Medical Centre, on the left, shut last year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The existing historical features of the interior will be retained as part of the redevelopment.

A new new gas supply will also be installed and two signs erected on the front of the building.

World buffet restaurant

Meanwhile, a former Dundee car showroom could be transformed into a world buffet restaurant.

The Arnold Clark building on East Dock Street closed in December 2023.

A planning application has now been submitted to turn the vacant property into a buffet restaurant with space for up to 386 diners.

Plans to transform the former East Dock Street car showroom into a restaurant.
Hot World Cuisine, which claims to run “Scotland’s biggest world buffet” in Glasgow, is behind the plans – which could create around 50 jobs.

Last year, a building warrant application was submitted to Dundee City Council seeking permission for the demolition of the former showroom.

However, these proposals involve the conversion of the existing building.

Battery storage plant

A 50 megawatt battery plant could be built on land south of Pitkerro Road.

The proposed development will consist of battery storage infrastructure,
new access tracks, acoustic fencing with access gates, and CCTV.

It will provide services to support the National Grid Transmission system during times of stress.

The proposed layout of the battery storage plant.  Image: Vital Energi Ltd.

Vital Energi Ltd – described in the planning application as one of the UK’s most
established providers of sustainable energy – are behind the plans.

The site earmarked for the development is approximately 300 metres
southeast of Whitfield and 400m northwest of Douglas.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications

Park Avenue Medical Centre

Arnold Clark showroom 

Battery farm 

