Dundee dog dies after swallowing pipe cleaner left in park as part of school project

It's believed the pipe cleaners were used by pupils to make bird feeders.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Christopher Hall's Golden Retriever, River, also swallowed pipe cleaners at Baxter Park.
Christopher Hall's Golden Retriever, River, also swallowed pipe cleaners at Baxter Park. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

A dog has died after swallowing pipe cleaner wrapped in food in a Dundee park.

The craft items were believed to be from homemade bird feeders hanging in the trees at Baxter Park as part of a project by Glebelands Primary School pupils.

It’s believed they fell to the ground due to wind, where they were swallowed by at least two dogs.

One sadly died on Friday February 7 after developing internal injuries as a result of the objects, which are usually made from fibre-covered wire.

dog dies after swallowing pipe cleaner
One of the pipe cleaners with food attached. Image: Christopher Hall

The owners of both beloved family pets are now warning other dog walkers of the dangers.

The owner of the dog who sadly passed away says she is still too devastated to talk in detail about what happened, but told The Courier: “This is just too awful.

“I still feel sick about what has happened but I want to warn other dog owners to be aware of this.”

Pipe cleaners were being used as bird feeders

Meantime Christopher Hall’s Golden Retriever, River, also swallowed pipe cleaners at Baxter Park.

Scientist Christopher, 37, said the five-year-old dog was in distress, but luckily managed to pass the four objects safely.

Christopher said the five-year-old dog was in distress, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Christopher said: “I couldn’t believe it when River passed them.

“It seems the children from the school were attaching food to the pipe cleaners and hanging them on trees but they blew down in the winds.

“The ones River swallowed were really sharp and caused her a lot of distress.

“Fortunately she seems fine but things could have turned out so much worse.”

After River’s ordeal, Chris saw a post on the Missing Pets Dundee and Angus Facebook page describing how another dog had died.

After speaking with the other owner, he contacted Dundee City Council and Glebelands Primary School.

Schools has ‘reviewed’ risk to wildlife and dogs

The school explained they had used pipe cleaners in a project to teach children about the environment and how to make bird feeders.

Its response said: “As part of our curriculum groups of children from across the school are taking part in planned outdoor learning experiences to improve our local spaces as well as engage in enterprising activities, such as to creatively make bird feeders, and on investigation, this could have been resources that were left behind.”

The school claims it has reviewed its risk assessments and procedures “in connection with risk to wildlife and dogs.”

Baxter Park is a popular spot for dog walkers. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for Missing Pets said: “While we understand that these bird feeders came from a good place with great intentions to feed the wild birds, made lovingly by the children of Dundee, this will need to be looked at again and think of the ‘what ifs’ especially in a public area.

“Even if on their leads, dogs will still pick up off the ground, especially when food is involved. ”

A Dundee City Council Spokesperson said: “We are aware that pipe cleaners, which were used by pupils as part of a birdfeeder project, have unfortunately ended up on the ground at Baxter Park.

“We have worked to clean up the area and are looking into the matter with our schools to prevent this from happening again.”

 

