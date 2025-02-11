Dundee Police disperse youths after rammy at Dundee supermarket Footage of the incident appeared online. By James Simpson February 11 2025, 5:43pm February 11 2025, 5:43pm Share Police disperse youths after rammy at Dundee supermarket Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5181304/police-youths-tesco-south-road-dundee-supermarket/ Copy Link 0 comment Police were called to Tesco South Road in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson Police were called to a Dundee supermarket after a rammy involving a group of youths. Officers attended Tesco South Road on Saturday night after an incident that reportedly started in the car park. Tesco said they were aware of the incident after footage appeared online that has now gone viral. Police say the group was dispersed and no formal complaint was made. A spokeswoman said: “Around 9.15pm on Saturday, February 8, officers received a report of a disturbance involving a group of youths at a premises on South Road, Dundee. “The group dispersed and no formal complaint was made.”
