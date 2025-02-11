Police disperse youths after rammy at Dundee supermarket

Police were called to a Dundee supermarket after a rammy involving a group of youths.

Officers attended Tesco South Road on Saturday night after an incident that reportedly started in the car park.

Tesco said they were aware of the incident after footage appeared online that has now gone viral.

Police say the group was dispersed and no formal complaint was made.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 9.15pm on Saturday, February 8, officers received a report of a disturbance involving a group of youths at a premises on South Road, Dundee.

“The group dispersed and no formal complaint was made.”