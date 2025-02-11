Smoke seen belching into the sky after ‘deliberate’ van fire on Dundee street

Emergency services were scrambled to a Dundee street after a van was set ablaze.

Firefighters from Kingsway attended at East Haddon Road in Craigie on Monday night.

Smoke was seen belching into the sky shortly before 11pm.

No one was injured during the incident, near Arbroath Road.

Police Scotland are treating the fire as deliberate as they continue to investigate.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 10.50pm on Monday, February 10, officers received a report of a vehicle on fire on East Haddon Road, Dundee.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed one appliance was dispatched to the scene.

A spokesman said: “We received a report of a van on fire at 10.47pm.

“One appliance from Kingsway attended.

“Crew members used one breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet.

“The stop message came in at 11.09pm.”