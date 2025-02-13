Dundee teacher sickness rise contributing to £3.5m overspend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Dundee teacher sickness rise contributing to £3.5m overspend

Teacher absence levels have jumped 8% since April.

By Laura Devlin
Dundee council figures show a rise in the number of teachers off sick. Image:
Dundee council figures show a rise in the number of teachers off sick. Image:

A rise in the number of teachers in Dundee who are off sick is contributing towards a multi-million pound overspend.

A report published by Dundee City Council shows the children and family services department is facing a £3.5m overspend in the current financial year.

This is partly the result of increased teaching staff costs driven by the growing use of supply cover and acting-up allowance.

The reliance on supply staff has been blamed on sickness levels increasing by 8% since April.

The children and family service is facing a multi-million overspend. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

It is also detailed that a 50% reduction in the number of newly qualified teachers recruited compared to last year has resulted in increased costs

The figures come a little under a year since the approved 2024/25 council budget controversially axed 32 full-time teachers across the city’s schools.

It was estimated this would save the council around £1.9m in the current financial year.

The report for next week’s city governance committee, created by executive director of corporate services Robert Emmott, said: “A projected overspend in teachers staff costs, mainly relating to increased levels of use of supply cover and acting up allowance.

“Sickness levels have increased by 8% since the beginning of the year.

“In addition, a 50% reduction in the number of newly qualified teachers recruited compared to last year has also resulted in increased costs.”

‘The overspend is of real concern’

As of November 30 last year, the total projected overspend facing Dundee City Council in the current financial year is a little over £3m.

This factors in departments that are on track to underspend their budget.

The overspend has sparked concern from opposition councillors, who are calling for more to be done assist departments which may be struggling.

Fraser Macpherson, Liberal Democrat group leader, said: “The council’s overall revenue budget current overspend is of real concern at this late stage in the financial year.

“The budget overspend in children’s and families service of over £3.5 million is particularly concerning because of the impact of the education service.

Cllr Fraser Macpherson
Cllr Fraser Macpherson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson. <span style="color: #444444;font-family: Arial, sans-serif;font-size: 16px">   </span>

“A 50% reduction in the number of newly qualified teachers recruited compared to the previous year is a worrying situation, as is the increased in sickness absence.

“This has resulted in increased costs and it is vital all steps are taken to support the education service and improve absence levels.

“I hope to see an increase in the number of newly qualified teachers recruited this coming August compared to the disappointing reduction in new NQTs this academic year.”

More from Dundee

The Courier breaking news graphic
Delays at busy Dundee roundabout due to emergency roadworks
Humza Yousaf Nadia El-Nakla
Humza Yousaf: My Dundee father-in-law a 'shell' after devastation of war in Gaza
Police outside the Reform Street McDonald's in Dundee.
Child 'spat in customer's face' during assault at Dundee McDonald's
14
Dundee Sheriff Court
Child neglect accused blamed 'spilled milk' for stench in Dundee flat
Dundee council figures show a rise in the number of teachers off sick. Image:
Dundee Planning Ahead: New city dental clinic and world buffet restaurant
Christopher Hall's Golden Retriever, River, also swallowed pipe cleaners at Baxter Park.
Dundee dog dies after swallowing pipe cleaner left in park as part of school…
7
East Haddon Road, Craigie, Dundee.
Smoke seen belching into the sky after 'deliberate' van fire on Dundee street
2
Tescoe South Road, Dundee.
Police disperse youths after rammy at Dundee supermarket
Locals taking part in The Bruach pub quiz in Broughty Ferry.
6 pub quizzes in Dundee to test your general knowledge
Dundee council figures show a rise in the number of teachers off sick. Image:
United legend's cap and HMS Unicorn to feature on Dundee episode of The Repair…

Conversation