Dundee teacher sickness rise contributing to £3.5m overspend

A rise in the number of teachers in Dundee who are off sick is contributing towards a multi-million pound overspend.

A report published by Dundee City Council shows the children and family services department is facing a £3.5m overspend in the current financial year.

This is partly the result of increased teaching staff costs driven by the growing use of supply cover and acting-up allowance.

The reliance on supply staff has been blamed on sickness levels increasing by 8% since April.

It is also detailed that a 50% reduction in the number of newly qualified teachers recruited compared to last year has resulted in increased costs

The figures come a little under a year since the approved 2024/25 council budget controversially axed 32 full-time teachers across the city’s schools.

It was estimated this would save the council around £1.9m in the current financial year.

The report for next week’s city governance committee, created by executive director of corporate services Robert Emmott, said: “A projected overspend in teachers staff costs, mainly relating to increased levels of use of supply cover and acting up allowance.

“Sickness levels have increased by 8% since the beginning of the year.

“In addition, a 50% reduction in the number of newly qualified teachers recruited compared to last year has also resulted in increased costs.”

‘The overspend is of real concern’

As of November 30 last year, the total projected overspend facing Dundee City Council in the current financial year is a little over £3m.

This factors in departments that are on track to underspend their budget.

The overspend has sparked concern from opposition councillors, who are calling for more to be done assist departments which may be struggling.

Fraser Macpherson, Liberal Democrat group leader, said: “The council’s overall revenue budget current overspend is of real concern at this late stage in the financial year.

“The budget overspend in children’s and families service of over £3.5 million is particularly concerning because of the impact of the education service.

“A 50% reduction in the number of newly qualified teachers recruited compared to the previous year is a worrying situation, as is the increased in sickness absence.

“This has resulted in increased costs and it is vital all steps are taken to support the education service and improve absence levels.

“I hope to see an increase in the number of newly qualified teachers recruited this coming August compared to the disappointing reduction in new NQTs this academic year.”