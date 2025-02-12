Child ‘spat in customer’s face’ during assault at Dundee McDonald’s

A McDonald’s customer was “spat on” before being attacked by two youths inside the Dundee city centre restaurant.

Police were called to the Reform Street eatery at around 8.55pm on Tuesday.

It’s understood the man had attempted to calm down three youths at the entranceway before being attacked.

One of the children – believed to be aged between 10 and 12 – spat in the man’s face.

As he attempted to grab the youngster the other two youths are believed to have started punching him.

Police attended the venue on blue lights as a probe was launched.

One passerby said: “It was the sound of the sirens that caught my attention as I was coming along Ward Road.

“The police went inside the McDonald’s restaurant and began interviewing three older chaps that were sitting inside.

“It looked like the police were there for sometime speaking with folk.”

Dundee McDonald’s staff contacted police

Franchisee Nick McPartland confirmed there was an incident inside the premises.

He said: “There was an incident at the restaurant involving three young youths.

“Two managers asked the youths to leave while another manager contacted the police.”

Police Scotland is probing the incident.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 8.55pm on Tuesday, February 11, we received a report that a man was assaulted at a premises on Reform Street, Dundee.

“Officers attended and inquiries are ongoing.”