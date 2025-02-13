Humza Yousaf: My Dundee father-in-law a ‘shell’ after devastation of war in Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Humza Yousaf: My Dundee father-in-law a ‘shell’ after devastation of war in Gaza

The former first minister said his father-in-law had been left a "shell" as he shared the impact the war has had on his family.

By Alasdair Clark & Press Association
Humza Yousaf Nadia El-Nakla
Former first minister Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla. Image: PA

Humza Yousaf has said the situation in Gaza is “hell on Earth” and his father-in-law has been left a “shell”, as he discussed the impact the war has had on his wife’s family.

Maged and Elizabeth El-Nakla – the parents of Mr Yousaf’s wife, city councillor Nadia El-Nakla – were visiting relatives in the Palestinian enclave when war broke out following October 7 2023.

The Dundee residents became trapped for four weeks before leaving through Egypt with other British nationals.

Speaking to the PA news agency Mr Yousaf said any prospect of his parents-in-law returning to Gaza is a “very distant dream”.

‘Hell on Earth’

One of Nadia’s cousins, Sally, fled her home in the north of Gaza to stay at Maged’s house in Deir al-Balah in the central part of the strip.

Mr Yousaf said she has not travelled back as her home has been flattened.

“So the situation is hell on Earth,” he added.

Humza Yousaf and Nadia El-Nakla with family  – including Maged and Elizabeth. Image: Humza Yousaf.

Those who fled the strip, he said, did so because they had no choice.

The former first minister said that before the latest Israel-Hamas war broke out, Maged had extended his house and purchased a mosque next door for the community.

These have been damaged in the war but are still standing.

Maged and Elizabeth described Gaza as a “beautiful place”, he said, having been removed form another part of Palestine when he was younger.

‘He’s become a shell of a man’

Mr Yousaf said: “He’s now seen the entire land become decimated – seen his mum, his son, his grandchildren all become refugees again. And is powerless to do anything about it.

“He’s become a shell of a man, he was incredibly outgoing, sociable, energetic individual.

“Since those traumatic four weeks it’s had an impact on him and my mother-in-law from which I don’t think they’ll properly recover.”

Nadia’s parents Maged and Elizabeth El-Nakla. Image: Nadia El-Nakla.

Any prospect of returning to Gaza is far from their minds and “seems like a very distant dream”, he said, due to the ongoing hardships there and the fact much of the family has now left.

Nadia’s brother, Mohammed, was working as a doctor in Gaza during the war but has now left and is working in a shawarma shop in another country, Mr Yousaf said.

People in Gaza are “the most resilient in the world” but are “worried about what the future holds”, the MSP said.

