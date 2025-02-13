What to expect from world buffet restaurant planned for Dundee

A new world buffet restaurant could be set to open in Dundee – but what should locals expect from it?

Hot World Cuisine has applied for planning permission to convert the old Arnold Clark showroom on East Dock Street.

The restaurant would cater for up to 386 diners at a time and create up to 50 jobs.

We take a closer look at what might be on offer if the restaurant comes to Dundee – including the menu and the prices.

What is Hot World Cuisine?

Hot World Cuisine is a world buffet restaurant chain with venues in Glasgow and Paisley.

According to its website, Hot World Cuisine is Scotland’s “biggest and best world buffet”.

The website says: “Embark on a gastronomic adventure as you explore a feast of international delights, all meticulously prepared using the freshest and finest ingredients.

“Whether you’re craving exotic spices, comforting classics, or bold and innovative creations, our world cuisine buffet has something to please every taste bud.”

What food is on offer at Hot World Cuisine?

Hot World Cuisine says it offers more than 300 dishes at its Glasgow restaurant.

It also offers a Sunday roast.

The Indian menu includes starters like pakora, chicken chaat and seekh kebab, along with mains like south Indian garlic chilli chicken, fish Kerala, chicken achari, chicken tikka masala, lamb rogan josh and chicken korma.

The Chinese menu includes an array of popular chicken, beef, seafood and vegetable dishes – along with Thai green curry.

Different pizzas and pasta feature on the Italian menu, while the grill menu offers burgers, kebabs and peri-peri chicken.

Customers can also scoop up desserts like churros, cheesecake, doughnuts, a chocolate fountain, ice cream, brownies and pastries.

The Dundee restaurant would be unlicensed, so would not sell alcohol, but the Glasgow restaurant’s drinks menu includes mocktails, smoothies and milkshakes.

What are the prices at Hot World Cuisine?

The existing Hot World Cuisine restaurant in Glasgow charges £21.99 per adult Monday to Thursday and £23.99 per adult Friday to Sunday.

Children under 145cm (4ft 9in) pay half-price every day.

Prices for the proposed Dundee restaurant have not been confirmed.

When will the Dundee world buffet open?

The application was submitted to Dundee City Council on February 3.

That means a decision can be expected on the plans in early April.

However, it would likely be several more months before work was completed on the old showroom with an opening date still to be announced.

It comes as Hot World Cuisine says it has “acquired” a property in Stirling.

The Courier has also taken a look at what to expect from a new world buffet planned in Dunfermline.