Delays at busy Dundee roundabout due to emergency roadworks

Drivers are facing delays at a busy Dundee roundabout due to emergency roadworks.

Repairs are taking place on a “dangerous” manhole at the Scott Fyffe Roundabout with lane closures in place.

As a result, traffic is queued along Arbroath Road as far as the Claypotts junction.

There are also delays on other approaches, including the Kingsway.

One driver travelling from Broughty Ferry towards the city centre said traffic was moving but slowly.

According to the Scottish Roadworks Commissioner’s website, work is being carried out by Scottish Water to “replace a damaged, dangerous manhole” which is “directly on the wheel line of traffic”.

It estimates the work could take up to three working days.

Bus services are also being affected.

Posting on X, Stagecoach East Scotland said: “Due to lane closures on the Scott Fyffe roundabout, services 39, 39A & X7 may experience delays.”

Scottish Water has been approached for more details.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

