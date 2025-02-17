Care round-up: Staff ‘inconsistency’ at Perthshire school and missed medicine at Fife home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Care round-up: Staff ‘inconsistency’ at Perthshire school and missed medicine at Fife home

We take a look at the latest reports for care homes, nurseries and after-school clubs across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

By Ellidh Aitken
Ochil Tower School in Auchterarder
Ochil Tower School has struggled with staff 'inconsistency'. Image: Google Street View

A Perthshire independent school has struggled with staffing “inconsistency” and a Fife care home has been criticised after sleeping residents missed out on medication.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The organisation is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet required standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

Ochil Tower School, Auchterarder

Previous ratings

  • Support of children and young people’s rights and wellbeing – 3

New ratings

  • Support of children and young people’s rights and wellbeing – 2

Inspection date

November 21 2024

Inspectors found a “number of important strengths” during a visit to the independent school for children with support needs.

However, their report said these were “compromised by significant weaknesses”.

The Care Inspectorate said the school was impacted by “inconsistency of staff turnover, and vacancies,” meaning children could not go on planned outings.

However, inspectors noted that “huge efforts were made to make the environments warm and homely” and said physical and mental health was “prioritised”.

The report added: “Despite aspects of care and outcomes for young people being good, the inability of leaders to provide key processes, known to benefit staff retention, improve performance and minimise disruption to young people had serious potential to impact on outcomes for young people”

The school was issued a series of requirements to be completed by February 28 and April 22.

Henderson House, Dalgety Bay

Previous ratings

  • Wellbeing – 4
  • Leadership – 5
  • Staff – 4
  • Setting – 4
  • Planning – 4

New ratings

  •  Wellbeing – 3
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 3
  • Setting – not assessed
  • Planning – not assessed

Inspection date

January 17

Henderson House in Dalgety Bay. Image: Google Street View

Inspectors found senior staff did not communicate about out-of-date controlled medicine at the home.

Meanwhile, some residents did not receive prescribed medication because it was out of stock.

People who were asleep while medication was being administered also did not receive it.

Inspectors said some people missing out were “asleep on a regular basis”.

The Care Inspectorate also found further issues with the accuracy of medication records.

However, the home was praised for having staff who “demonstrated compassion and caring”.

The watchdog issued several requirements to be completed by March 28.

Aberfeldy & Alyth Community Care, Aberfeldy

Previous ratings

  • Not available

New ratings

  • Wellbeing – 5
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – 4
  • Setting – not assessed
  • Planning – 4

Inspection Date

January 23

The care-at-home support was praised for its small staff team who formed “warm and trusting relationships” with people.

Inspectors were told workers were “fantastic” and “absolutely brilliant”.

Staff also responded quickly to the changing needs of service users who felt “listened to” and “positively valued”.

The Care Inspectorate also found staff were well-supported by an “approachable” management team.

Redwood House, Broughty Ferry

Previous ratings

  • Wellbeing – 4
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – 4
  • Setting – 3
  • Planning – 3

New ratings

  • Wellbeing – 4
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – 4
  • Setting – 3
  • Planning – 3

Inspection Date 

January 23

Redwood House in Broughty Ferry. Image: Google Street View

Residents at Redwood House were treated with “warmth and respect” with staff praised for their use of “gentle humour”.

One person told inspectors they “have a lot of laughs”.

Another said: “I’ve never been in a hospital or anywhere that they make people so happy.”

People were also seen enjoying group activities including exercises and visits from the local nursery.

However, there were concerns over the use of “as required” medication and some errors in care plans.

Dysart Primary School Nursery, Dysart

Previous ratings

  • Care, play and learning – 5
  • Setting – 5
  • Leadership – 5
  • Staff – 5

New ratings

  • Care, play and learning – 5
  • Setting – 5
  • Leadership – 5
  • Staff – 5

Inspection date

January 8

Dysart Primary School. Image: Google Street View

The Fife Council-run service was praised for staff who showed the “utmost care and respect” for children.

Youngsters benefitted from a “strong sense of belonging” and staff also formed close relationships with parents.

Inspectors found personal plans “captured each child’s uniqueness” while children also “confidently” led their play and learning.

The nursery’s setting was also praised for its “very airy, light and welcoming” rooms and outdoor spaces.

Other recent reports published by the Care Inspectorate are listed below (clicking will download a PDF):

You can find the full inspection reports on the Care Inspectorate website.

You can compare and monitor care home performance using The Courier’s care home tracker.

