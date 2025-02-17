Care round-up: Staff ‘inconsistency’ at Perthshire school and missed medicine at Fife home

A Perthshire independent school has struggled with staffing “inconsistency” and a Fife care home has been criticised after sleeping residents missed out on medication.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The organisation is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet required standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

Ochil Tower School, Auchterarder

Previous ratings

Support of children and young people’s rights and wellbeing – 3

New ratings

Support of children and young people’s rights and wellbeing – 2

Inspection date

November 21 2024

Inspectors found a “number of important strengths” during a visit to the independent school for children with support needs.

However, their report said these were “compromised by significant weaknesses”.

The Care Inspectorate said the school was impacted by “inconsistency of staff turnover, and vacancies,” meaning children could not go on planned outings.

However, inspectors noted that “huge efforts were made to make the environments warm and homely” and said physical and mental health was “prioritised”.

The report added: “Despite aspects of care and outcomes for young people being good, the inability of leaders to provide key processes, known to benefit staff retention, improve performance and minimise disruption to young people had serious potential to impact on outcomes for young people”

The school was issued a series of requirements to be completed by February 28 and April 22.

Henderson House, Dalgety Bay

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – 4

Leadership – 5

Staff – 4

Setting – 4

Planning – 4

New ratings

Wellbeing – 3

Leadership – 3

Staff – 3

Setting – not assessed

Planning – not assessed

Inspection date

January 17

Inspectors found senior staff did not communicate about out-of-date controlled medicine at the home.

Meanwhile, some residents did not receive prescribed medication because it was out of stock.

People who were asleep while medication was being administered also did not receive it.

Inspectors said some people missing out were “asleep on a regular basis”.

The Care Inspectorate also found further issues with the accuracy of medication records.

However, the home was praised for having staff who “demonstrated compassion and caring”.

The watchdog issued several requirements to be completed by March 28.

Aberfeldy & Alyth Community Care, Aberfeldy

Previous ratings

Not available

New ratings

Wellbeing – 5

Leadership – 4

Staff – 4

Setting – not assessed

Planning – 4

Inspection Date

January 23

The care-at-home support was praised for its small staff team who formed “warm and trusting relationships” with people.

Inspectors were told workers were “fantastic” and “absolutely brilliant”.

Staff also responded quickly to the changing needs of service users who felt “listened to” and “positively valued”.

The Care Inspectorate also found staff were well-supported by an “approachable” management team.

Redwood House, Broughty Ferry

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – 4

Leadership – 4

Staff – 4

Setting – 3

Planning – 3

New ratings

Wellbeing – 4

Leadership – 4

Staff – 4

Setting – 3

Planning – 3

Inspection Date

January 23

Residents at Redwood House were treated with “warmth and respect” with staff praised for their use of “gentle humour”.

One person told inspectors they “have a lot of laughs”.

Another said: “I’ve never been in a hospital or anywhere that they make people so happy.”

People were also seen enjoying group activities including exercises and visits from the local nursery.

However, there were concerns over the use of “as required” medication and some errors in care plans.

Dysart Primary School Nursery, Dysart

Previous ratings

Care, play and learning – 5

Setting – 5

Leadership – 5

Staff – 5

New ratings

Care, play and learning – 5

Setting – 5

Leadership – 5

Staff – 5

Inspection date

January 8

The Fife Council-run service was praised for staff who showed the “utmost care and respect” for children.

Youngsters benefitted from a “strong sense of belonging” and staff also formed close relationships with parents.

Inspectors found personal plans “captured each child’s uniqueness” while children also “confidently” led their play and learning.

The nursery’s setting was also praised for its “very airy, light and welcoming” rooms and outdoor spaces.

