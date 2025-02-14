Patrick Barclay: Tributes as legendary Dundee sportswriter dies aged 77

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Patrick Barclay: Tributes as legendary Dundee sportswriter dies aged 77

The lifelong Dundee FC fan grew up in the city and worked as a reporter for DC Thomson.

By Lucy Scarlett & Stephen Eighteen
Patrick Barclay.
Patrick Barclay has died at the age of 77. Image: DC Thomson

Tributes have been pouring in for legendary Dundee sportswriter Patrick Barclay, who has died aged 77.

Patrick studied at the High School of Dundee and made his journalism breakthrough with DC Thomson as a reporter at the Dundee Evening Telegraph.

He went on to have a storied writing career in football and sport with stints at The Guardian, Observer, Independent, Sunday Telegraph and The Times.

But it was perhaps on television where Patrick’s fame spread furthest in the football world.

Patrick was a regular pundit on Sky Sports’ Sunday Supplement throughout the 1990s and 2000s.

Here he gained popularity with his charismatic presence while providing authoritative and reasoned analysis of the topics of the day.

The Football Writers’ Association issued a statement on behalf of Patrick’s family.

It said: “It is with the greatest sadness that we must announce the death of our dear Patrick Barclay.

“A celebration of Patrick’s life will be held at a later date.

“Meanwhile, we hope that the family’s wish for privacy is respected.”

City of Discovery roots for legendary Patrick Barclay

The City of Discovery was Patrick’s childhood stomping ground, and Dundee FC was his lifelong club.

Speaking to The Courier in 2018, Patrick said: “I must have been a Dundee supporter for 65 years. My first game was in 1956.

“I was born in London and moved to Dundee at the age of four.

Patrick Barclay.
Patrick wrote a biography on Sir Matt Busby. Image: DC Thomson

“My grandfather, Alexander Wighton (no relation, though I’d be proud to be related to Craig) used to talk to me about the players in the 1910 cup-winning team.

“I kept badgering him to take me to Dens Park.

“He didn’t actually go to games himself, but he dropped me off one night to watch Hibs and gave me a shilling or whatever it cost to get in then.

“I couldn’t have been more than nine. We won 1-0 and I think George McNeill scored.

“It was a different era. I started off watching the reserves and then I’d troop out and watch the last half-hour at Tannadice.”

Patrick also wrote several books in his career, including biographies of Chelsea’s three-time title-winning boss Jose Mourinho, and Manchester United management icons Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Matt Busby.

Dundee FC tribute to legendary sportswriter

Dundee FC led the tributes to the legendary sports journalist.

The club posted on X: “Everyone at Dundee Football Club was saddened to learn of the passing of journalist and Dundee supporter Patrick Barclay.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Patrick’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Former England captain Alan Shearer said: “Ah no. Such sad news. RIP Paddy.”

Manchester United FC posted: “Paddy will always be held in great esteem by everyone at Manchester United and we send our sympathies to his loved ones at this time.”

Dundonian and former MP George Galloway also paid his respects. He wrote: “Sincerely sorry to hear this news. An outstanding writer.”

