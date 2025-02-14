Patrick Barclay: Tributes as legendary Dundee sportswriter dies aged 77

Tributes have been pouring in for legendary Dundee sportswriter Patrick Barclay, who has died aged 77.

Patrick studied at the High School of Dundee and made his journalism breakthrough with DC Thomson as a reporter at the Dundee Evening Telegraph.

He went on to have a storied writing career in football and sport with stints at The Guardian, Observer, Independent, Sunday Telegraph and The Times.

But it was perhaps on television where Patrick’s fame spread furthest in the football world.

Patrick was a regular pundit on Sky Sports’ Sunday Supplement throughout the 1990s and 2000s.

Here he gained popularity with his charismatic presence while providing authoritative and reasoned analysis of the topics of the day.

The Football Writers’ Association issued a statement on behalf of Patrick’s family.

It said: “It is with the greatest sadness that we must announce the death of our dear Patrick Barclay.

“A celebration of Patrick’s life will be held at a later date.

“Meanwhile, we hope that the family’s wish for privacy is respected.”

City of Discovery roots for legendary Patrick Barclay

The City of Discovery was Patrick’s childhood stomping ground, and Dundee FC was his lifelong club.

Speaking to The Courier in 2018, Patrick said: “I must have been a Dundee supporter for 65 years. My first game was in 1956.

“I was born in London and moved to Dundee at the age of four.

“My grandfather, Alexander Wighton (no relation, though I’d be proud to be related to Craig) used to talk to me about the players in the 1910 cup-winning team.

“I kept badgering him to take me to Dens Park.

“He didn’t actually go to games himself, but he dropped me off one night to watch Hibs and gave me a shilling or whatever it cost to get in then.

“I couldn’t have been more than nine. We won 1-0 and I think George McNeill scored.

“It was a different era. I started off watching the reserves and then I’d troop out and watch the last half-hour at Tannadice.”

Patrick also wrote several books in his career, including biographies of Chelsea’s three-time title-winning boss Jose Mourinho, and Manchester United management icons Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Matt Busby.

Dundee FC tribute to legendary sportswriter

Dundee FC led the tributes to the legendary sports journalist.

The club posted on X: “Everyone at Dundee Football Club was saddened to learn of the passing of journalist and Dundee supporter Patrick Barclay.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Patrick’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Former England captain Alan Shearer said: “Ah no. Such sad news. RIP Paddy.”

Manchester United FC posted: “Paddy will always be held in great esteem by everyone at Manchester United and we send our sympathies to his loved ones at this time.”

Dundonian and former MP George Galloway also paid his respects. He wrote: “Sincerely sorry to hear this news. An outstanding writer.”