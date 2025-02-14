Dundee University to restart campus pantry on ‘reduced scale’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee University to restart campus pantry on ‘reduced scale’

The service was initially scrapped in January.

By Ellidh Aitken
Dundee University has secured funding for a 'reduced scale' campus pantry. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee University has revealed plans to restart a “reduced scale” campus pantry.

The service was initially scrapped in January as part of money-saving measures amid a £30 million black hole.

The university says the service is being reintroduced until December 2025 to help struggling students after “modest” monthly funding was secured.

The campus pantry will be available on a reduced scale at Dundee University Students Association (DUSA).

Dundee University restarting campus pantry as ‘modest’ funding secured

A Dundee University spokesperson said: “Since Christmas, our Vice Principal (Education) Professor Blair Grubb has been working with colleagues and with Dundee University Students Association, to find alternative funding for the campus pantry and to offer a service, albeit at a reduced scale, that will meet the most pressing needs of students.

“We can confirm that some funding has been secured, thanks to the University’s advancement team and to donors.

“This will provide DUSA with a modest monthly fund to restart the Campus Pantry until December 2025, at which point we will review the position.”

The pantry will be available at Dundee University Students Association. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A free breakfast service, which was cut at the same time as the campus pantry, is not included.

One student said in January: “It is almost as if the university wanted to laser-target some of the most marginalised students to pay for the crisis of the leadership’s making.”

The Courier revealed on Thursday that Dundee University is set to axe its highly acclaimed forensic science research hub, with 24 jobs put at risk.

The crisis-hit university looks to close the Leverhulme Research Centre for Forensic Science (LRCFS)  down within 16 months.

University insiders fear as many as 500 jobs could be cut in order to make up the £30 million budget shortfall.

A recovery plan for the university is expected to be revealed later this month.

Conversation