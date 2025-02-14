Dundee University to restart campus pantry on ‘reduced scale’

Dundee University has revealed plans to restart a “reduced scale” campus pantry.

The service was initially scrapped in January as part of money-saving measures amid a £30 million black hole.

The university says the service is being reintroduced until December 2025 to help struggling students after “modest” monthly funding was secured.

The campus pantry will be available on a reduced scale at Dundee University Students Association (DUSA).

A Dundee University spokesperson said: “Since Christmas, our Vice Principal (Education) Professor Blair Grubb has been working with colleagues and with Dundee University Students Association, to find alternative funding for the campus pantry and to offer a service, albeit at a reduced scale, that will meet the most pressing needs of students.

“We can confirm that some funding has been secured, thanks to the University’s advancement team and to donors.

“This will provide DUSA with a modest monthly fund to restart the Campus Pantry until December 2025, at which point we will review the position.”

A free breakfast service, which was cut at the same time as the campus pantry, is not included.

One student said in January: “It is almost as if the university wanted to laser-target some of the most marginalised students to pay for the crisis of the leadership’s making.”

The Courier revealed on Thursday that Dundee University is set to axe its highly acclaimed forensic science research hub, with 24 jobs put at risk.

The crisis-hit university looks to close the Leverhulme Research Centre for Forensic Science (LRCFS) down within 16 months.

University insiders fear as many as 500 jobs could be cut in order to make up the £30 million budget shortfall.

A recovery plan for the university is expected to be revealed later this month.