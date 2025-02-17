American fast-food chain Wendy’s confirmed for Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

American fast-food chain Wendy’s confirmed for Dundee

The Courier previously reported how the popular franchise could be eyeing a move into the former Friday's and Go unit on Reform Street.

By Laura Devlin
Wendy's is expanding its operations in the U.K. Image: Shutterstock.
Wendy's is expanding its operations in the U.K. Image: Shutterstock.

Plans for American fast-food chain Wendy’s to open in Dundee have been confirmed as more details are revealed of the city centre venture.

Earlier this month, The Courier reported how the popular franchise could be eyeing a move into the former Friday’s and Go unit on Reform Street.

A building warrant application had been lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permission to carry out an internal fit-out of the vacant premises.

The unit has lain empty since the TGI Friday’s chain went into administration last year.

The application was lodged by Nottingham-based QSR Projects, who are behind similar plans in Aberdeen.

Full planning application submitted

Now, a full planning application has been submitted for Wendy’s signage to be erected on the front of the building.

A floor plan provided with the application details that the main dining area of the unit will have 55 seats.

A new customer pick-up counter will also be created and the existing bathroom area will be slightly modified to create a “secluded staff area from the customer bathroom”.

Fridays and Go on Reform Street shut last year. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson.

Wendy’s is the USA’s third-largest hamburger fast food chain, first opening in Columbus, Ohio, in November 1969.

It opened its first UK stores in the 1990s but subsequently closed them all in 1999. However, four years ago the chain opened in Britain once more.

It is now expanding its operations across the country, with restaurants planned for both Glasgow and Aberdeen.

Mixed history for Reform Street unit

The Reform Street unit eyed by Wendy’s has had mixed success in recent years.

In 2022, TGI Fridays opened its new Fridays and Go takeaway venture – dubbed a “world first for Dundee”.

But a little over two years later it was permanently closed after chain went into administration.

Fatburger shut in 2019. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Before Friday’s and Go, the unit was home to another fast food joint called Fatburger.

It opened in January in 2019 after months of work to refurbish the building’s interior.

However, it closed suddenly just days before Christmas the same year.

More from Dundee

A pint of Guinness sitting on a bar in a pub
8 Dundee pubs to visit for a St Patrick's Day pint of Guinness
Concert at Slessor Gardens
Discovery Festival Dundee: All we know so far about 3 days of gigs featuring…
Aftermath of a fire at Baffin Terrace, Dundee.
Residents hear 'explosions' as van destroyed in fire on Dundee street
Icy patches are likely on some untreated roads and pavements.
Snow and ice warning for parts of Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Welsh singer Tom Jones will headline the gig in Dundee.
Sir Tom Jones to headline as Dundee Waterfront to host live music over three…
Dundee East End Community Campus
Dundee library move will see shelf-space cut equivalent to four swimming pool lengths
7
Ochil Tower School in Auchterarder
Care round-up: Staff 'inconsistency' at Perthshire school and missed medicine at Fife home
Robi MacBain
Dundee man tricked women into sending nude pics in catfishing scam
Wendy's is expanding its operations in the U.K. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee pub owners reveal plans for new summer music festival
4
Kerrick Scott, from Dundee and Glasgow's Declan Samson on Wheel of Fortune.
Dundee support worker wins dream holiday to Caribbean on Wheel of Fortune

Conversation