American fast-food chain Wendy’s confirmed for Dundee

Plans for American fast-food chain Wendy’s to open in Dundee have been confirmed as more details are revealed of the city centre venture.

Earlier this month, The Courier reported how the popular franchise could be eyeing a move into the former Friday’s and Go unit on Reform Street.

A building warrant application had been lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permission to carry out an internal fit-out of the vacant premises.

The unit has lain empty since the TGI Friday’s chain went into administration last year.

The application was lodged by Nottingham-based QSR Projects, who are behind similar plans in Aberdeen.

Full planning application submitted

Now, a full planning application has been submitted for Wendy’s signage to be erected on the front of the building.

A floor plan provided with the application details that the main dining area of the unit will have 55 seats.

A new customer pick-up counter will also be created and the existing bathroom area will be slightly modified to create a “secluded staff area from the customer bathroom”.

Wendy’s is the USA’s third-largest hamburger fast food chain, first opening in Columbus, Ohio, in November 1969.

It opened its first UK stores in the 1990s but subsequently closed them all in 1999. However, four years ago the chain opened in Britain once more.

It is now expanding its operations across the country, with restaurants planned for both Glasgow and Aberdeen.

Mixed history for Reform Street unit

The Reform Street unit eyed by Wendy’s has had mixed success in recent years.

In 2022, TGI Fridays opened its new Fridays and Go takeaway venture – dubbed a “world first for Dundee”.

But a little over two years later it was permanently closed after chain went into administration.

Before Friday’s and Go, the unit was home to another fast food joint called Fatburger.

It opened in January in 2019 after months of work to refurbish the building’s interior.

However, it closed suddenly just days before Christmas the same year.