Dundee

Dundee firms team up to install free bathroom for mum with life-threatening disease

Kerry Thomson, 33, was left overwhelmed when the fitters said they'd install a walk-in shower for nothing.

By Ben MacDonald
Dundee firms fit in shower for free
Bailey Page and Peter McClean fitted a new shower for Kerry Thomson. Image: Supplied

A pair of Dundee firms have teamed up to install a new shower for a mum with a life-threatening disease, free of charge.

Kerry Thomson, from the Hilltown area, has stage 5 kidney failure, caused by type 1 diabetes.

She also has early-stage heart failure and recently suffered two strokes.

The 33-year-old’s friends and family looked to raise money to help cover her essential costs.

Two companies, Downfield Plumbing and Electrical and PH Joinery, insisted they would help Kerry for free.

She said: “One of my friends and my auntie organised a race night. My friend was going round all the local businesses that she knew people of and asked if anyone could donate anything.

“Peter (McClean), who does the joinery side of things, said that he’d fit the bathroom for nothing.

“Bailey (Page), the plumber and electrician, said they’d do it for nothing as well.”

Companies supply free shower to Dundee woman

Photos of the renovating work can be seen on Downfield Plumbing and Electrical’s Facebook page.

Kerry, who has two sons, said: “I was totally overwhelmed because I didn’t expect anything like that.

“It makes my life so much easier.

“I lost a bit of feeling down my right side and I can’t feel it as much. With my kidney failure, my legs get really swollen.

“I used to have a bath with a shower and I had to get help to get in and out.

“With having a walk-in shower, I don’t need any help and it makes my life so much easier.

Bailey and Peter went to work on the bathroom. Image: Plumbing and Electrical/Facebook
This is how it looks now. Image: Downfield. Plumbing and Electrical/Facebook

“I lost a lot of my dignity but now I’ve got some back.

“We’ve had the race night which enabled us to buy everything for the bathroom as well as the skip hire.

“It would have been so much more if we had to pay for the fitting.”

Kerry has been blown away by the generosity of the local community.

She said: “It makes such a difference. I didn’t expect it, especially when I went to the race night.

“I was so overwhelmed by how many turned up and how many donated.

“I was lost for words because I didn’t know so many people would be so generous.

“For them to do everything for nothing, they’re brilliant.”

