Dundee Planning Ahead: Woodlands Hotel house plan and Airlie Place demolition

A residential property could be built within the grounds of a Broughty Ferry hotel.

A planning in principle application has been lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permission to build a property within the curtilage of the Woodlands Hotel.

The area was previously “dominated by mature trees” but recent storms have meant these have been “decimated” and no longer exist.

According to a supporting statement, the proposed house will have four bedrooms and a detached garage.

The car parking area and hotel landscaping will be unaffected by the development.

Wendy’s confirmation

Meanwhile, the former Friday’s and Go premises on Reform Street looks set to be transformed into a Wendy’s restaurant.

A planning application has been submitted for Wendy’s signage to be erected on the front of the building.

A floor plan provided with the application details that the main dining area of the unit will have 55 seats.

A new customer pick-up counter will also be created and the existing bathroom area will be slightly modified to create a “secluded staff area from the customer bathroom”.

The unit has lain empty since the TGI Friday’s chain went into administration last year.

Airlie Place demolition plans

Dundee University have been granted permission to partially demolish a former student accommodation building.

The two upper floors at 16-18 Airlie Place will be razed, whilst the ground level facades will be retained and the basements filled in.

This, a supporting statement details, will create an outdoor play

area for the university nursery.

Plans to demolish the four storey block first emerged in 2020 but were subsequently withdrawn on advice from Historic Environment Scotland, who were not supportive of the submitted proposals.

A fresh application was then submitted in May last year – which has now been approved by planning officers under delegated powers.

