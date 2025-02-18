Protestors rally outside Dundee City Chambers as budget day looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Protestors rally outside Dundee City Chambers as budget day looms

The local authority is will set its 2025/26 budget at a special council meeting next week.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Protesters outside Dundee City Chambers. Image: Liam Rutherford
Dundee councillors have been urged to keep public service cuts to a minimum as the city’s budget day looms.

Trade unionists rallied outside council chambers in City Square on Monday night to protest against the potential cuts which could be decided in next week’s budget.

Among the money saving options previously put forward by council officers are reducing the frequency of bin collections and closing school swimming pools.

Dundee City Council’s SNP administration is yet to publicly publish their own budget proposals.

However, protestors argued any cuts would have a detrimental impact on the city’s most vulnerable communities.

Speaking to the crowd, Unison Dundee branch secretary Jim McFarlane said: “They are balancing the books on the poor of this city.

“It’s about time more effort was put into fighting the cuts.”

Green North East Scotland MSP Maggie Chapman addressing protesters. Image: Liam Rutherford

Maggie Chapman, North East Scotland MSP for the Scottish Greens, added: “We need a completely different story for Dundee.

“We can’t keep coming back here year after year to fight the cuts that are being imposed on some of the poorest communities across Dundee.

“We need a very different conversation on how we fund public services.”

Budget to be set next week

Dundee City Council will set its budget at a special full council meeting next week.

But the local authority is staring down the barrel of a £10m deficit and council leader Mark Flynn has warned it faces a “challenging situation”.

“I welcome open speech and protest and it’s within people’s right to do that”, he said.

Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn in Dundee
Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

“I take on board what they are saying but we have got a challenging budget situation.

“We’ve got to address that budget as it’s been placed before us with the funding we have and the unknowns that have been thrown at us by the UK government.

“For example, employers’ national insurance has added an extra burden of six to seven million pounds to the council and has put undue pressure on our budget.

“But everyone is entitled to protest, that’s the whole point of living in a free county.”

Conversation