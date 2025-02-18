Dundee takeaway Big Bite Burger announces closure

A Dundee takeaway specialising in burgers has announced its closure.

Bosses at Big Bite Burger, located within Fresh & Chips on Lothian Crescent, announced their plans on Monday.

The Whitfield takeaway served customers LA-style smash burgers, chicken burgers and sides.

On Facebook, the company thanked the public for their custom.

They said: “When we first started, this was just a concept. An idea to prove that with a small space (literally the back of a chip shop), we could still create something special.

“A menu where everything was made fresh, a place to experiment with new flavours and a brand built around quality, creativity and passion.

“From day one, your support blew us away. We’ve been fortunate to completely sell out on a regular basis.

“You took us to capacity faster than we ever expected and we couldn’t have asked for a better response to what we set out to do.

“The demand has been unreal and we’ve truly outgrown our space.”

Big Bite Burger Dundee announces closure

The closure may not mean the end of Big Bite Burger in Dundee, however.

They said: “So, what’s next? We’re on the lookout for a bigger premises—somewhere that can handle the insane demand and allow us to take things to the next level.

“A massive thank you to everyone who supported us, shared a meal with us and made this journey unforgettable.

“Stay tuned.”