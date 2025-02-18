Dundee takeaway Big Bite Burger announces closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee takeaway Big Bite Burger announces closure

The owners of the Lothian Crescent spot hope to re-open at a larger unit.

By Ben MacDonald
Big Bite Burger announces closure
Big Bite Burger, located within Fresh & Chips, has closed. Image: Google Street View

A Dundee takeaway specialising in burgers has announced its closure.

Bosses at Big Bite Burger, located within Fresh & Chips on Lothian Crescent, announced their plans on Monday.

The Whitfield takeaway served customers LA-style smash burgers, chicken burgers and sides.

On Facebook, the company thanked the public for their custom.

They said: “When we first started, this was just a concept. An idea to prove that with a small space (literally the back of a chip shop), we could still create something special.

“A menu where everything was made fresh, a place to experiment with new flavours and a brand built around quality, creativity and passion.

“From day one, your support blew us away. We’ve been fortunate to completely sell out on a regular basis.

“You took us to capacity faster than we ever expected and we couldn’t have asked for a better response to what we set out to do.

“The demand has been unreal and we’ve truly outgrown our space.”

Big Bite Burger Dundee announces closure

The closure may not mean the end of Big Bite Burger in Dundee, however.

They said: “So, what’s next? We’re on the lookout for a bigger premises—somewhere that can handle the insane demand and allow us to take things to the next level.

“A massive thank you to everyone who supported us, shared a meal with us and made this journey unforgettable.

“Stay tuned.”

