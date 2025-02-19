Plans for Lochee urban trail revealed as Dundee City Council asks for people’s views

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Plans for Lochee urban trail revealed as Dundee City Council asks for people’s views

A consultation is being held on plans for a 2.7km looped route promoting Lochee's "rich history".

By Laura Devlin
The High Street, Lochee, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
The High Street, Lochee, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Members of the public are being asked for their views on proposals to create a Lochee urban trail.

Dundee City Council is launching a consultation on plans for a 2.7km looped route promoting Lochee’s “rich history”.

The proposed route will connect to various residential areas, including Kirk Street and Ancrum Road, as well as St Mary’s and Ancrum Road primary schools.

It will also aim to create “engaging and exciting spaces” to facilitate “new opportunities for learning, socialising, and outdoor activity for people of all ages”.

Promoting Lochee heritage key theme

A number of trail ‘zones’ will be installed which will be locations along the route where people can “rest, play and spend time”.

Information boards, murals, or other forms of street art will also be created in these areas.

Improvements to the general roue will also be made, including new crossings, wider pavements, dropped kerbs, and tactile paving.

Proposed route of the Lochee Trail. Image: Dundee City Council.

It is expected it will take adults around 40 minutes to walk around the trail. Joggers could potentially complete it in 25 mins, whilst cyclists could finish in 12 minutes.

Dundee City Council say community engagement in 2024 identified promoting Lochee’s heritage and improving accessibility as key themes for the trail.

Consultation online and in-person

They are now asking for further feedback on the trail theme, design proposals for two trail new zones, and ideas for wayfinding signage.

Design options have created for two proposed trails zones at Wellbank Lane and Burnside Street/Gray’s Lane junction.

The consultation will ask people which options they prefer and for any other ideas for the zones.

An online survey will be available between February 24 and 28. It can be accessed here.

Events will also be held at the Lochee Community Hub (12pm – 2pm) and Lochee Leisure Centre (4.30pm – 7pm) on Tuesday February 25.

More from Dundee

Dundee survivor Linda McDonald
Dundee survivor of killer Robbie McIntosh slates prison early release scheme
Paige Sharp
Jealous partner battered and robbed woman in Arbroath
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee planning ahead Picture shows; Airlie Place nursery plans . N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson/Wellwood Leslie Date; Unknown
Dundee Planning Ahead: Woodlands Hotel house plan and Airlie Place demolition
Gillian Finnigan
Victim says 'I don't blame her' after being knifed in chest in Dundee
Connor McLeod
Dundee prisoner went on the run after Ninewells constipation ruse
Big Bite Burger announces closure
Dundee takeaway Big Bite Burger announces closure
Dundee firms fit in shower for free
Dundee firms team up to install free bathroom for mum with life-threatening disease
5
Protesters outside Dundee City Chambers. Image: Liam Rutherford
Protesters rally outside Dundee City Chambers as budget day looms
3
Thomas Taylor
First date rapist from Dundee faces lengthy prison sentence
Betty and David Stott in their Charleston home.
Elderly Dundee couple's lives transformed by move to new adaptive home

Conversation