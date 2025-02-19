Plans for Lochee urban trail revealed as Dundee City Council asks for people’s views

Members of the public are being asked for their views on proposals to create a Lochee urban trail.

Dundee City Council is launching a consultation on plans for a 2.7km looped route promoting Lochee’s “rich history”.

The proposed route will connect to various residential areas, including Kirk Street and Ancrum Road, as well as St Mary’s and Ancrum Road primary schools.

It will also aim to create “engaging and exciting spaces” to facilitate “new opportunities for learning, socialising, and outdoor activity for people of all ages”.

Promoting Lochee heritage key theme

A number of trail ‘zones’ will be installed which will be locations along the route where people can “rest, play and spend time”.

Information boards, murals, or other forms of street art will also be created in these areas.

Improvements to the general roue will also be made, including new crossings, wider pavements, dropped kerbs, and tactile paving.

It is expected it will take adults around 40 minutes to walk around the trail. Joggers could potentially complete it in 25 mins, whilst cyclists could finish in 12 minutes.

Dundee City Council say community engagement in 2024 identified promoting Lochee’s heritage and improving accessibility as key themes for the trail.

Consultation online and in-person

They are now asking for further feedback on the trail theme, design proposals for two trail new zones, and ideas for wayfinding signage.

Design options have created for two proposed trails zones at Wellbank Lane and Burnside Street/Gray’s Lane junction.

The consultation will ask people which options they prefer and for any other ideas for the zones.

An online survey will be available between February 24 and 28. It can be accessed here.

Events will also be held at the Lochee Community Hub (12pm – 2pm) and Lochee Leisure Centre (4.30pm – 7pm) on Tuesday February 25.