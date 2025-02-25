£560k bill to replace ‘incorrectly fitted’ fire-risk cladding at Dundee flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

£560k bill to replace ‘incorrectly fitted’ fire-risk cladding at Dundee flats

Residents living on Yeaman's Lane and Kirk Street have been informed that a "potential issue" has been identified in the way external wall insulation has been installed. 

By Laura Devlin
Workers have set up in the area close to the affected flats. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Workers have set up in the area close to the affected flats. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Incorrectly-fitted cladding on Lochee flats may need to be replaced after a potential fire risk was discovered.

Dundee City Council may have to fork out more than £500,000 to remove and replace incorrectly fitted insulation on flats on Yeaman’s Lane and Kirk Street

Residents have been informed that a “potential issue” has been identified in the way external wall insulation has been installed.

In a letter to occupants, council chiefs detail that the contractor who carried out the work – understood to be British Gas – may not have fitted the insulation to standard.

The local authority say the problem was first identified four years ago when a site investigation identified the insultation had not been installed in accordance to the specification agreed at the outset of the work.

In August 2021, a fire damaged a block on Yeaman’s Lane after a pile of furniture was set alight outside the building.

Work to repair the damage caused by the blaze was eventually carried out by the council seven months later.

The aftermath of the fire in block of flats in Yeaman’s Lane four years ago. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Further checks to be carried out

The local authority now needs to carry out further checks on the properties to identify the extent of any faulty installation.

The investigation work will begin this month and is expected to last until May.

Specialists will examine whether there are issues with the installation of external wall insulation that covers the stairwell and top floor bedroom.

If this is determined to be the case, the insulation will be removed and replaced. Additional improvements in communal areas of the blocks will also be carried out.

The letter to residents, addressed from executive director of neighbourhood services Tony Boyle, outlines the potential implications of the faulty installation.

The Kirk Street flats. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

He wrote: “The potential issues at these properties increase the risk of spread should a fire break out, although analysis by experts does not deem this to be a high risk.

“With additional fire measures in place, your home is safe to live in while the works are being completed.”

Dundee City Council say a total of 13 blocks are affected and all remedial work will be funded by them.

Council may ask contractor for money

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “A potential issue was identified in 2021 with the way external wall insulation (EWI) had been installed in a stairwell area by an external contractor.

“Works initially focused on rectification required following the fire at 37-48 Yeaman’s Lane and this was completed in April 2023.

“The council is now undertaking surveys and will carry out any remedial works that are identified along with additional improvements to the properties.

The initial repair work began in 2022. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

“The total value of the project if all works are required is £560,000, although only part of this relates to EWI remediation.

“Following completion of the survey, council officers will determine whether the contractor has met their contractual obligations to design and install the EWI and, if not, consider what potential remedies (if any) may then be appropriate.”

More from Dundee

Ben Johnston, Dundee Sheriff Court
Extended jail term for Dundee delivery driver predator who 'roamed streets' for victims
Workers have set up in the area close to the affected flats. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Police and firefighters called to incident in Dundee city centre
3
Workers have set up in the area close to the affected flats. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Pictures as Dundee University staff strike begins
4
John Hammerton
Taxi driver admits causing Arbroath biker's death in A9 crash
Workers have set up in the area close to the affected flats. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Revealed: Full list of parking charges set to rise in Dundee
9
Fort Street is closed between Queen Street and Hill Street.
New road closure as next phase of major Broughty Ferry roadworks begins
William Humphreys
'Horrific odour' robber forced his way into Dundee home, throttled woman and stole handbag
James Haggerty
Missing girl found in high risk sex offender's Fife home
Workers have set up in the area close to the affected flats. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee University staff begin three-week strike
6
Gordon Quinton and Clyde will attend Crufts
Dundee Therapet Clyde the cockapoo set for Crufts

Conversation