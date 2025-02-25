£560k bill to replace ‘incorrectly fitted’ fire-risk cladding at Dundee flats

Incorrectly-fitted cladding on Lochee flats may need to be replaced after a potential fire risk was discovered.

Dundee City Council may have to fork out more than £500,000 to remove and replace incorrectly fitted insulation on flats on Yeaman’s Lane and Kirk Street

Residents have been informed that a “potential issue” has been identified in the way external wall insulation has been installed.

In a letter to occupants, council chiefs detail that the contractor who carried out the work – understood to be British Gas – may not have fitted the insulation to standard.

The local authority say the problem was first identified four years ago when a site investigation identified the insultation had not been installed in accordance to the specification agreed at the outset of the work.

In August 2021, a fire damaged a block on Yeaman’s Lane after a pile of furniture was set alight outside the building.

Work to repair the damage caused by the blaze was eventually carried out by the council seven months later.

Further checks to be carried out

The local authority now needs to carry out further checks on the properties to identify the extent of any faulty installation.

The investigation work will begin this month and is expected to last until May.

Specialists will examine whether there are issues with the installation of external wall insulation that covers the stairwell and top floor bedroom.

If this is determined to be the case, the insulation will be removed and replaced. Additional improvements in communal areas of the blocks will also be carried out.

The letter to residents, addressed from executive director of neighbourhood services Tony Boyle, outlines the potential implications of the faulty installation.

He wrote: “The potential issues at these properties increase the risk of spread should a fire break out, although analysis by experts does not deem this to be a high risk.

“With additional fire measures in place, your home is safe to live in while the works are being completed.”

Dundee City Council say a total of 13 blocks are affected and all remedial work will be funded by them.

Council may ask contractor for money

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “A potential issue was identified in 2021 with the way external wall insulation (EWI) had been installed in a stairwell area by an external contractor.

“Works initially focused on rectification required following the fire at 37-48 Yeaman’s Lane and this was completed in April 2023.

“The council is now undertaking surveys and will carry out any remedial works that are identified along with additional improvements to the properties.

“The total value of the project if all works are required is £560,000, although only part of this relates to EWI remediation.

“Following completion of the survey, council officers will determine whether the contractor has met their contractual obligations to design and install the EWI and, if not, consider what potential remedies (if any) may then be appropriate.”