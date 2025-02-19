Dundee parks play areas set for £500k worth of upgrades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Dundee parks play areas set for £500k worth of upgrades

Longhaugh Road and Pitairlie Park are among the multiple parks to be upgraded

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Dudhope Park play area is line for upgrades. Image: DC Thomson.
Dudhope Park play area is line for upgrades. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee playparks are set to benefit from half-a-million pounds worth of upgrades.

More than half a dozen play areas across the city have been earmarked for improvement work set to begin in March.

A total of £137,500 will be spent on the Pitairlie Park which will see new “landmark play items” installed.

Dundee City Council say a particular focus will be given to inclusive play, as well as tree planting to enhance the park.

A further £145,000 is expected to be used to install new play items, more inclusive play equipment and new seating at the Longhaugh Road play area.

Existing equipment in both areas will be removed or refurbished.

What else is planned for Dundee play parks?

Improvement plans are in place for seven other play parks in Dundee. These are:

  • Dudhope Park – installation of new inclusive play item, communication
    and sensory panels
  • Fairbairn Street – two new inclusive “springies”, new sensory panels and line marking trail.
  • Kinpurnie Place – new climbing unit and sensory panels.
onghaugh Road and Pitairlie Park are among the multiple parks to be upgraded. Image: Dundee City Council
  • Moncur Crescent – new wheelchair-inclusive roundabout with associated safety surfacing and agility trail.
  • Lawton Road- new agility trail and sensory panels.
  • Rosebank Street – installation of new agility trail, and sensory panels
  • Lochee Park – new double cableway, agility trail, communication panel and sheltered seating area.

It is hoped the work at all areas will be completed by June.

‘These are tremendous plans’

The works were approved by councillors on the fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee.

Speaking on the upgrade, committee convener Steven Rome said: “These are tremendous plans to encourage families to get outside and be active.

“This will have real benefits for both physical and mental health.

“The provision of inclusive play equipment is a crucial component of these proposals.”

Council leader Mark Flynn added: “This investment in playparks is absolutely welcomed in all the play parks across the city.

“I’m sure the children and the families will appreciate all the work that’s been done.”

More from Dundee

Six recommendations were issued at the Carseview Centre.
Dundee mental health unit faces fresh criticism over patients using cannabis and smoking
Lee Murray and Emma Herd of Laurel Bank Hotel in Markinch. Image: Channel 4
Four in a Bed: Past Tayside and Fife contestants - and where they are…
Marley Williams.
Thug drove over victim and dragged him under car in Dundee murder bid
The High Street, Lochee, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Plans for Lochee urban trail revealed as Dundee City Council asks for people's views
Dundee survivor Linda McDonald
Dundee survivor of killer Robbie McIntosh slates prison early release scheme
5
Paige Sharp
Jealous partner battered and robbed woman in Arbroath
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee planning ahead Picture shows; Airlie Place nursery plans . N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson/Wellwood Leslie Date; Unknown
Dundee Planning Ahead: Woodlands Hotel house plan and Airlie Place demolition
Gillian Finnigan
Victim says 'I don't blame her' after being knifed in chest in Dundee
Connor McLeod
Dundee prisoner went on the run after Ninewells constipation ruse
Big Bite Burger announces closure
Dundee takeaway Big Bite Burger announces closure

Conversation