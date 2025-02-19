Dundee parks play areas set for £500k worth of upgrades

Dundee playparks are set to benefit from half-a-million pounds worth of upgrades.

More than half a dozen play areas across the city have been earmarked for improvement work set to begin in March.

A total of £137,500 will be spent on the Pitairlie Park which will see new “landmark play items” installed.

Dundee City Council say a particular focus will be given to inclusive play, as well as tree planting to enhance the park.

A further £145,000 is expected to be used to install new play items, more inclusive play equipment and new seating at the Longhaugh Road play area.

Existing equipment in both areas will be removed or refurbished.

What else is planned for Dundee play parks?

Improvement plans are in place for seven other play parks in Dundee. These are:

Dudhope Park – installation of new inclusive play item, communication

and sensory panels

and sensory panels Fairbairn Street – two new inclusive “springies”, new sensory panels and line marking trail.

Kinpurnie Place – new climbing unit and sensory panels.

Moncur Crescent – new wheelchair-inclusive roundabout with associated safety surfacing and agility trail.

Lawton Road- new agility trail and sensory panels.

Rosebank Street – installation of new agility trail, and sensory panels

Lochee Park – new double cableway, agility trail, communication panel and sheltered seating area.

It is hoped the work at all areas will be completed by June.

‘These are tremendous plans’

The works were approved by councillors on the fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee.

Speaking on the upgrade, committee convener Steven Rome said: “These are tremendous plans to encourage families to get outside and be active.

“This will have real benefits for both physical and mental health.

“The provision of inclusive play equipment is a crucial component of these proposals.”

Council leader Mark Flynn added: “This investment in playparks is absolutely welcomed in all the play parks across the city.

“I’m sure the children and the families will appreciate all the work that’s been done.”