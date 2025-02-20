Dundee school swimming pools will NOT be shut, council leader confirms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee school swimming pools will NOT be shut, council leader confirms

Dundee City Council officers proposed the closure of swimming pools in five city secondary schools as part of budget cuts.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Swimmers using the pool at Baldragon Academy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Plans to close five school swimming pools in Dundee will not go ahead, the council’s leader has confirmed.

Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn has revealed the proposals to close pools at five secondary schools in the city will not be part of the administration’s budget proposals.

Last year council officers unveiled a series of potential money saving measures aimed at plugging a muti-million shortfall.

Among the options put forward was closing pools at Baldragon, Grove and Harris academies, St John’s RC High School and St Paul’s RC High School.

Officers said the closures would have saved Dundee City Council around £100,000 per pool each year.

Dundee City Council’s SNP administration is yet to publicly publish its own budget proposals.

However, council leader Mark Flynn has now confirmed that the pool closures will not form part of the administration’s budget this year.

Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn in Dundee
“We are not going to be shutting pools, this administration will not be shutting swimming pools this year,” said Mr Flynn.

“That’s got to be clear we will not be doing that, I’m quite happy to put that out there now.

“(The school swimming pools) will be retained for a lot of reasons, notwithstanding the safety of the young folk who are getting trained to swim in that service.”

Budget consultation

A four-week public consultation was launched in November which sought feedback on the proposals.

One of the questions asked the public how many pools, if any, would they support the closure of.

The majority – 68% – of those who answered this question said they did not want to see any pools shut.

The council leader also confirmed that the administration will not remove the revenue budget it provides to support community regeneration in the city.

Officers had estimated the cut would save the local authority £452,000 in both the 2025/26 and 2026/27 financial years.

Mr Flynn added: “Another thing I’d like to reassure our communities as well is that the communities regeneration fund is not going to be cut, it’s going to be saved that’s not going to be touched.

“That’s still going to be giving the funding to the communities to use the revenue to do projects, work in their communities and support the vulnerable folk within communities as well.

“We are going to be protecting communities, that’s the bottom line.”

Dundee City Council to set budget next week

Other proposals suggested by council officials include reducing grey bin collections to once every three weeks. Food waste collections could also be cut to once every two weeks.

Bin collections in Dundee could be cut. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

It’s also proposed burgundy bin collections be cut to once every four weeks.

Council chiefs say this would save the local authority £134,000 in 2025/26 and a further £268,000 the following year.

Dundee City Council will set its budget at a special full council meeting next week, where other political groups will also set out their ideas, however, the SNP administration holds a majority.

